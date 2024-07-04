Treasury Appoints Raphael Owino As New Director General Of Public Debt Management

The Public Service Commission has appointed Raphael Owino as the new Director General of Public Debt Management in the National Treasury.

In a statement, the National Treasury welcomed Owino to the Ministry saying he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience.

“The National Treasury is pleased to welcome Mr. Owino to our esteemed team. Mr Owino brings a wealth of knowledge and valuable experience from his previous role at the Central Bank of Kenya,” read the statement.

The Treasury noted that Owino’s expertise in public debt management, particularly in achieving and maintaining sustainable public debt, reducing long-term debt servicing costs, and managing the risk of contingent liabilities, will be a significant asset to them.

“We are confident that Mr. Owino’s expertise, experience, and insights will greatly benefit our organisation as he steps into this critical role,” the Treasury added.

The Public Debt Management Office is tasked with minimizing the cost of public debt management and borrowing over the long term, taking into account associated risks.

At the same time, the Treasury thanked outgoing Director General of Public Debt Management Haron Sirima for his contribution to the ministry during his tenure.

“We extend our appreciation and gratitude to Dr. Haron Sirima, the outgoing Director General, for his invaluable contribution during his tenure at the National Treasury. Dr. Sirimas’s dedication and leadership have been instrumental in advancing our goals. We wish him all the best in his new endeavors,” the Ministry stated.

Sirima’s exit comes days after Kenya made the repayment of the final $560 million (Ksh72 billion) million installment of its $2 billion (Ksh291.7 billion) Eurobond on June 21.

