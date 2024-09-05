Connect with us

Treasury Clarifies Reports Of Employee Dying Over Sh286 Million Tender

National Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kipoo has dismissed reports that Evans Chrichir died while working at the ministry offices.

In a Statement, Kiptoo said Chirchir died on the evening of Saturday, August 31  after being involved in an accident when he was coming from a private function.

“His disappearance occurred on the evening of Saturday, 31 August 2024, in the Kyumvi area, Machakos Junction, while returning from a private function in Makueni. Since it was a weekend, Mr. Chirchir was not on official duty at the time of the incident.

“On Monday, 204 September 2024, the National Treasury was informed of his disappearance and subsequent death. His body was found at Machakos Level 5 Hospital, where he had been registered on the night of 31 August as a victim of a road traffic accident,” read the statement in part.

Kiptoo noted that the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Kyumvi has confirmed the arrest of the driver involved in the incident and a post-mortem examination is being conducted to ascertain the precise cause of death.

The Treasury PS pointed out that Chirchir was an intern deployed to the National Treasury under the Public Service Internship Program (PSIP).

“To clarify the facts: Mr. Evans Chirchir was an intern deployed to the National Treasury under the Public Service Internship Program (PSIP), Cohort 6, starting on 1st February 2024. He was assigned to the procurement section but, as an intern, he was not actively involved in any tendering or procurement decision-making processes,” said Kiptoo.

He went on to say that Chirchir’s death was in no way related to his professional duties or any activities at the National Treasury.

“He was not involved in any sensitive or decision-making capacities within the department, and the incident that led to his death occurred during his private time, far from his work responsibilities,” Kiptoo added.

Also read: President Ruto Issues Directive To Treasury, TSC Over Looming Teachers’ Strike

