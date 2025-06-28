Treasury CS John Mbadi Revokes Wangamati’s PSSF Appointment

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has revoked the appointment of former Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati as the Chairperson of the Public Service Superannuation Fund (PSSF) Board of Trustees. The decision, announced via a gazette notice, took effect on June 27, 2025, cutting short Wangamati’s three-year term just one year after his initial appointment.

Wangamati, who served as the second Governor of Bungoma, was appointed to the PSSF role on June 8, 2024, by the then-National Treasury CS Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u.

The gazette notice explicitly states, “In exercise of the powers conferred by section 10 (1) (a) of the Public Service Superannuation Scheme Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, the Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury and Economic Planning revokes the appointment of — WYCLIFFE WAFULA WANGAMATI as the Chairperson of the Public Service Superannuation Fund Board of Trustees, with effect from the 27th June, 2025”.

While the gazette notice did not provide specific reasons for the revocation, it comes amidst a period of numerous leadership changes across various government boards and agencies.

This move by CS Mbadi follows his recent acknowledgments of policy gaps and bureaucratic bottlenecks contributing to delays in pension payouts under the new Public Service Superannuation Scheme, a defined contribution plan introduced in 2021.

Wangamati, a qualified actuary with extensive experience in pensions and investment consultancy, had previously highlighted the potential for Kenya to leverage its substantial pension assets, exceeding Sh2 trillion, for infrastructure development, citing South Africa as a successful example.

The Public Service Superannuation Scheme aims to ensure timely pension payouts, a challenge that CS Mbadi has committed to addressing, acknowledging significant arrears in unpaid pensions.

The revocation of Wangamati’s appointment highlights the ongoing efforts by the National Treasury to streamline operations and address systemic issues within the public service pension framework.