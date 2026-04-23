Treasury Receives Ksh103 Billion as Kenya Pipeline Shifts to Private Ownership

The National Treasury has officially received Ksh103.45 billion from the partial privatisation of the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC), marking a major shift in the country’s economic policy and ownership of strategic state assets.

The funds, generated through the sale of a 65 per cent stake in KPC, were handed over on Thursday, April 23, by the Privatisation Authority following the successful completion of Kenya’s first-ever electronic Initial Public Offering (eIPO). The milestone transaction transitions KPC from a state corporation to a publicly owned company, with the government retaining a 35 per cent stake.

“We are marking another momentous event today, where our board of directors officially hands over the proceeds from the KPC IPO to the Treasury,” the Privatisation Authority said in a statement. “It has been a great journey that led to the success of the first ever eIPO.”

The IPO attracted strong investor interest, with over 70,000 Kenyans participating. Local investors acquired more than 67 per cent of the shares on offer, while regional investors, including from Uganda and Rwanda, also bought into the strategic energy firm.

In a significant legal step, Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi revoked KPC’s designation as a National Government Entity through a gazette notice dated April 22, effectively completing its transition into a Public Limited Company (PLC). The notice cited provisions under the Public Finance Management Act, formalising the company’s exit from direct state control. Receiving the proceeds, Mbadi emphasized accountability in public finance management. “In the spirit of transparency, openness and accountability of public resources, I am very delighted to receive the dummy cheque representing the total proceeds of the KPC IPO deposited in the National Infrastructure Fund account,” he said.

The privatisation, conducted under the Privatisation Act, 2025 and capital markets regulations, aimed to raise over Ksh106 billion to support national development. The funds will now be channelled into the National Infrastructure Fund (NIF), a key government vehicle designed to finance large-scale projects.

Among the priority investments is the expansion and modernisation of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), with works expected to begin in June.

However, the process was not without controversy. Petitioners had moved to court to challenge the sale, citing concerns over constitutional compliance, national security, and the management of public assets. They argued that state corporations are held in trust for citizens and must be transferred transparently and with full public participation.

Despite these concerns, the successful conclusion of the KPC sale signals a new era in Kenya’s privatisation agenda, with the government increasingly turning to capital markets to unlock value from state-owned enterprises while broadening public ownership.