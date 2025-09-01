Connect with us

News

Treasury Warns Kenyans Against Fake Investment Scheme

The National Treasury has cautioned Kenyans against a fake statement circulating online announcing an online investment scheme.

In a statement on Monday, September 1, the Treasury flagged the statement as fake and urged members of the public to disregard it.

“The poster below is circulating online, claiming to be from the National Treasury. It is fake. Kindly ignore it and do not share further,” the Treasury stated.

The fake notice, which promised quick and guaranteed returns within two and a half hours through treasury-backed instruments and cryptocurrency, was circulated with a forged document bearing the official logo of the Republic of Kenya.

The scheme promised participants that they could invest amounts ranging from Ksh10,000 to Ksh50,000 and earn returns in less than three hours.

The fake poster further alleged that the scheme was backed by digital technology and financial markets experts, supposedly to guarantee secure frameworks for participants.

“The program is supported by experts in digital technologies and financial markets, ensuring a secure framework for all participants.

“Funds will be invested in Treasury Bills, Treasury Bonds, Infrastructure Bonds, and regulated Crypto ETFs, combining traditional securities with supervised exposure to digital assets to deliver safe and diversified returns,” the flagged statement read.

This comes days after DCI detectives arrested a suspected fraudster accused of duping a Kenyan woman working in Lebanon while posing as the personal assistant to Head of Public Service Felix Koskei.

According to the DCI, he quickly gained her trust by sharing his mobile phone number and presenting himself as a powerful figure within government circles.

As the fraudster continued his deceitful game, he began demanding facilitation fees, which prompted the woman to enlist her employer’s help in sending money through Western Union.

In total, the victim sent KSh130,000, only to later discover that the promised government job was nothing more than a hoax.

Also Read: DCI Nabs Key Suspect in Kitengela Hospital Attack During Saba Saba Protests

