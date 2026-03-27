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Tribunal Clears Way for Revocation of Standard Media Group Licences

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

 

The Communications and Multimedia Appeals Tribunal has given the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) the green light to revoke six broadcasting licences held by Standard Media Group over unpaid fees totaling Sh48.87 million.

In a ruling on Friday, March 27, the tribunal dismissed an appeal by The Standard Media Group PLC, asserting that the impending revocation was lawful, valid, and in accordance with the Kenya Information and Communications Act (KICA).

The tribunal cited the media group’s failure to pay outstanding annual licence fees and the Universal Service Fund Levy over several years, despite subsequent notices of revocation by the Authority, as stipulated under the licensing terms and conditions.

The licences affected include those for Vybez Radio, Berur FM, Radio Maisha, Spice FM, KTN Burudani, and KTN News.

The tribunal noted that Standard Media Group had been issued with a notice of contravention in December 2023, giving the company 45 days to comply with licensing conditions. However, the notice lapsed in January 2024 without full settlement of the dues.

Subsequently, the Communications Authority issued formal revocation notices in September 2024 after the broadcaster failed to clear the arrears.

In April 2025, CA indicated it would proceed to publish the revocation of the licences in the Kenya Gazette after the notices expired.

The total outstanding amount stands at Sh48,874,524.10, comprising Sh13.88 million in licence fees and Sh34.99 million in USF levy.

In its appeal, the Standard Media Group did not contest the debt but asserted the existence of an agreement entered into on December 24, 2024, outlining a payment plan with an initial settlement of Sh10 million, a further Sh3million upon finalizing a rights issue, and monthly payments thereafter.

The Standard Media Group PLC argued that the Authority’s issuance of revocation notices breached this agreement and acted in bad faith, violating fundamental constitutional rights related to freedom of expression and public communication.

However, the tribunal ruled that the Communications Authority had provided sufficient time and opportunity for the broadcaster to regularize its obligations, emphasizing that compliance with regulatory requirements is mandatory.

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