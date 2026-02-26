Tribunal Extends Orders Blocking Sifuna’s Removal as ODM Secretary General

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) has extended orders blocking the removal of Edwin Sifuna as the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party Secretary General.

In a ruling on Thursday, February 26, the tribunal extended the orders to March 12, 2026.

PPDT issued the extension after Sifuna’s lawyers requested the tribunal to maintain the status quo while the matter is determined.

The tribunal also directed all parties in the matter to highlight their submissions on March 12, 2026.

Sifuna was removed from the ODM Secretary General position on Wednesday, February 1,0 following a National Executive Council meeting chaired by Oburu Oginga.

The Nairobi Senator was replaced by Busia Women’s representative Catherine Omanyo in an acting capacity.

“The Party National Executive Committee meeting in Mombasa today has resolved to relieve SG Edwin Sifuna of his responsibilities with immediate effect. Effectively, Hon. Catherine Omanyo, who is one of the Deputy Secretary Generals, will act in this position until a substantive holder of the office is elected,” ODM stated.

However, he moved to PPDT and secured orders that halted attempts to remove him from the powerful position in the ODM Party.

“That pending the hearing and determination of this instant application, inter partes, this honourable tribunal hereby issues orders staying the implementation of the Resolution made by the National Executive Committee of the Orange Democratic Movement Party,” the tribunal ruled.

PPDT also barred the Registrar of Political Parties from publishing the ODM NEC resolution in the Kenya Gazette.

“That pending the hearing and determination of this instant application, inter portes, this honourable tribunal hereby issues an order restraining the respondents from publishing in the Kenya gazette the resolution made on February 11, 2026 remove Edwin Sifuna as the Secretary General of the Party,” the ruling added.