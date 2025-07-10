Trouble at Naivas As Former Staff Demand KSh 8M in Unpaid Sacco Savings

Kenya’s retail powerhouse, Naivas Supermarket, is under intense scrutiny following shocking allegations by former employees over millions in unpaid Sacco savings.

The claims, which have sparked national outrage, paint a disturbing picture of corporate negligence tied to outsourcing labor and the mismanagement of workers’ welfare funds.

According to multiple reports: former staff members engaged through staffing firm Achievo Ltd allege, they contributed a portion of their salaries to the Naivas Sacco during their employment.

However, upon termination, they discovered they could no longer access their accumulated savings, totaling an estimated KSh 8 million.

Despite efforts to follow up through formal channels, including the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (SASRA) and the Ministry of Cooperatives, their attempts have hit a dead end.

One former employee recounted: “We tried to raise the matter with SASRA, but the Sacco is not regulated by the authority. The Ministry’s DCO even asked me if the Sacco still operates, which tells you how deep the confusion runs.”

Shockingly, investigations reveal that the Sacco in question may not be formally registered or regulated, raising alarming concerns about its legitimacy and the broader lack of oversight for such schemes, especially those tied to outsourced workers.

This saga has instigated a broader debate over the ethical implications of outsourcing in Kenya’s retail sector.

While outsourcing is often praised for cost-efficiency and flexibility, critics argue it creates loopholes for companies to bypass obligations to workers, particularly regarding benefits like savings, healthcare, and job security.

The ex-employees, now calling for urgent intervention, say the withheld funds have disrupted their lives, denying them access to what rightfully belongs to them.

The case is fast becoming a litmus test for labor rights and corporate accountability in Kenya’s fast-growing retail industry.

The outcome may well redefine how companies handle employee welfare within outsourced labor frameworks across the nation.