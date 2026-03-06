Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Trump Demands ‘Unconditional Surrender’ From Iran

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

US President Donald Trump has sparked fresh debate over US–Iran relations after declaring that the US will not accept nothing less than Iran’s unconditional surrender.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said there would be no deal with Iran except unconditional surrender, signaling a hardline approach toward the Middle Eastern nation.

Trump said, following the unconditional surrender, Iran will be allowed to select great and acceptable leaders.

“There will be no deal with Iran except unconditional surrender! after that, and the selection of a great & acceptable leader(s),” he stated.

Further he said the US and its allies will work to rebuild Iran’s economy and strengthen the country’s future.

“We, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before. Iran will have a great future. “Make Iran great again (MIGA).” Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he added.

This comes after the US and Israel launched coordinated military action against Iran and killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior military officials.

In retaliation, Iran launched dozens of its drones and ballistic missiles throughout the Persian Gulf at targets in Israel and US military bases in Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The United Nations and several uninvolved countries, including China, condemned the initial US-Israeli strikes for undermining the stability of the Middle East.

In this article:,

You May Also Like

News

Iran Clears the Air of Possibility of Hitting US Bases in Kenya

Iran’s ambassador to Kenya, Ali Gholampour, has said that Kenya will not be targeted in the ongoing conflict between Tehran United States, and Israel....

4 days ago

World

Trump Signs $1.2 Trillion Spending Bill, Ending Partial US Government Shutdown

US President Donald Trump has signed into law a $1.2 trillion (£880 billion) federal spending bill, narrowly averting a prolonged government shutdown and restoring...

February 4, 2026

News

US Senators Calls for Action against Museveni’s Govt

  US Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Cory Booker have called on the US government to take administrative action against the Ugandan government over violations...

January 24, 2026

News

6 Iranian Nationals Plead Guilty to Trafficking Drugs Worth Ksh8.2 Billion

Six Iranian nationals who were arrested in the Indian Ocean with a consignment of methamphetamine worth Ksh8.2 billion have pleaded guilty. The Iranian nationals...

January 12, 2026