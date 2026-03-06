Trump Demands ‘Unconditional Surrender’ From Iran

US President Donald Trump has sparked fresh debate over US–Iran relations after declaring that the US will not accept nothing less than Iran’s unconditional surrender.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said there would be no deal with Iran except unconditional surrender, signaling a hardline approach toward the Middle Eastern nation.

Trump said, following the unconditional surrender, Iran will be allowed to select great and acceptable leaders.

“There will be no deal with Iran except unconditional surrender! after that, and the selection of a great & acceptable leader(s),” he stated.

Further he said the US and its allies will work to rebuild Iran’s economy and strengthen the country’s future.

“We, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before. Iran will have a great future. “Make Iran great again (MIGA).” Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he added.

This comes after the US and Israel launched coordinated military action against Iran and killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior military officials.

In retaliation, Iran launched dozens of its drones and ballistic missiles throughout the Persian Gulf at targets in Israel and US military bases in Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The United Nations and several uninvolved countries, including China, condemned the initial US-Israeli strikes for undermining the stability of the Middle East.