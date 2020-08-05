Trump Says Lebanese Explosion Was Due To “Terrible Attack”

(KDRTV)-President Donald Trump has said that the explosion that occurred in Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday evening and that killed more than 100 people was “a bomb of some kind.”

However, according to our previous reports, Lebanese authorities reported that the explosion was due to a large number of explosive materials that were being stored in a warehouse.

On his side, President Trump during a coronavirus briefing on Tuesday evening, citing his conversation with high profile U.S military personnel, referred to the blast as an “attack”

“I’ve met with some of our great generals and they seem to feel that it was — this was not some kind of a manufacturing explosion type of event — this was a — seems to be, according to them they would know better than I would — but they seem to think it was an attack,” Trump said. “It was a bomb of some kind.”

Trump`s sentiment about the massive Beirut explosion was a response to a question raised by a reporter during the briefing, but they echoed reference he made at the beginning of the briefing when he said the Beirut blast “looks like a terrible attack.”

“Let me begin by sending America’s deepest sympathies to the people of Lebanon, where reports indicate that many many people were killed, hundreds more were very badly wounded in a large explosion in Beirut,” Trump said. “Our prayers go out to all the victims and their families.”

So far, we can authoritatively report that more 100 people have succumbed to the deadly blast and more than 4000 are wounded

Reports also indicate that Israeli authorities distanced themselves from the blast and said the explosion could be due to accidental fire

The US president sent messages of condolence to the people of Beirut and stated that his administration is ready to assist.

“The United States stands ready to assist Lebanon. We have a very good relationship with the people of Lebanon and we will be there to help. It looks like a terrible attack.”

Other countries that have expressed their willingness to assist Lebanon include France, Iran, Cyprus, and the EU