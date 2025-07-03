Trump’s USAID Cuts Could Kill 14 Million Globally Study Warns – A Humanitarian Disaster on Pandemic Scale

The world faces an impending humanitarian catastrophe following the sudden closure of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), a key source of aid for millions globally. After 64 years of delivering life-saving assistance, the US government, under Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the Trump administration, officially dissolved USAID, redirecting all foreign aid operations to the State Department.

This abrupt termination, initiated on January 20, 2025, through an executive order, marks a historic shift in U.S. foreign policy. The order mandated a 90-day pause on all foreign development assistance, citing concerns that the “U.S. foreign aid industry and bureaucracy are not aligned with American interests and, in many cases, are antithetical to American values.” This was swiftly followed by mass layoffs, the closure of USAID’s Washington D.C. headquarters, and the termination of thousands of contracts, grants, and cooperative agreements. On July 1, Rubio announced that 83% of USAID’s programs totaling $75 billion had been eliminated, with the remaining 1,000 programs to be administered by the State Department.

Critics, including Democratic lawmakers and numerous international organizations, have condemned these actions as illegal and detrimental to U.S. interests. They argue that the administration overstepped its authority, as agency creation and elimination typically require Congressional approval. Federal courts, including the Supreme Court, have largely agreed, with one judge ruling that the Trump administration likely violated the Constitution by withholding congressionally funded aid.

The consequences are far-reaching. Globally, the termination of USAID’s funding which constituted over 40% of all foreign aid has led to devastating impacts. Programs like the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), credited with saving over 25 million lives, have seen medicine distribution suspended and clinics closed, causing an estimated increase in preventable HIV infections and tuberculosis deaths. Conservation efforts, including anti-wildlife crime initiatives and environmental protection, have also been abruptly halted, undermining decades of progress.

Geopolitically, the U.S. withdrawal creates a vacuum that rival nations, particularly China, are eager to fill, threatening U.S. influence and weakening diplomatic relations. Domestically, the shutdown has resulted in mass layoffs of USAID employees and contractors and the cancellation of government contracts with American farmers who supplied food aid. The legality and long-term implications of this unprecedented move remain subjects of intense debate and legal scrutiny.

For decades, USAID played a critical role in Sub-Saharan Africa and Asia, funding HIV and malaria treatment, child immunization, food relief, and disaster response. With its abrupt exit, experts warn of catastrophic consequences. A Lancet report estimates that 14 million people could die globally by 2030, including 4.5 million children under the age of five.

In Kenya, where USAID had long supported health care, agriculture, and social welfare projects, the funding freeze has triggered layoffs, crippled health programs, and left countless vulnerable communities in crisis.

Rubio defended the controversial move, arguing that U.S. taxpayers have spent over $165 billion in aid to African nations that “failed to align with American interests at the United Nations.” He also cited rampant corruption among NGOs handling the aid, calling it an unjustifiable burden on U.S. citizens.

Critics, however, warn that the withdrawal amounts to a death sentence for millions in developing nations. Sub-Saharan Africa, already struggling with fragile health systems, stands to lose the most as critical HIV, malaria, and maternal health programs grind to a halt.

With aid now redirected toward politically favorable nations, the future of global humanitarian support hangs in the balance.

Kenya and its neighbors are left scrambling to fill the life-threatening gaps left by America’s exit.