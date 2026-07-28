TSC Advertises 54,016 Teaching and Promotion Vacancies in Major Recruitment Drive

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced 54,016 vacancies for teachers and Curriculum Support Officers, in one of its largest recruitment drives yet, comprising 34,016 promotion opportunities and 20,000 permanent and pensionable positions for post-primary teachers to serve in Junior Schools.

The Commission said the vacancies are aimed at supporting career progression for serving teachers while strengthening the rollout of Competency Based Education (CBE) in Junior Schools.

Qualified teachers and Curriculum Support Officers seeking promotion have been asked to submit applications online through the Teachers Online portal by midnight on Monday, August 10, 2026. For the Junior School teaching posts, applications open on August 18 and close on August 31, 2026. TSC said manual applications will not be considered.

The 34,016 promotion vacancies span grades from Senior Teacher II to Chief Principal, with the largest allocations being 13,490 Senior Teacher II posts, 5,956 Senior Master IV posts and 4,210 Senior Teacher I posts. Other openings include Deputy Principal, Deputy Headteacher, Senior Lecturer and Curriculum Support Officer positions across regular and special needs education institutions.

The promotion drive follows an allocation of Sh2 billion in the 2026/27 Budget Estimates set aside to support the promotion of about 30,000 teachers. TSC Chairman Jamleck Muturi said the funds would help address long-standing career stagnation.

“Sh2 billion has been earmarked to facilitate the promotion of approximately 30,000 teachers across various grades. These promotions are intended to recognise merit, reward experience and provide career growth opportunities for deserving teachers,” Muturi said.

He noted that TSC had promoted 274,285 teachers over the past three years, including 100,067 through competitive promotions and 174,218 through common cadre promotions, even as 178,871 teachers remain stagnant in the same job groups.

For the 20,000 Junior School positions, applicants must be Kenyan citizens with at least a diploma in education, a minimum KCSE mean grade of C+ and C+ in two teaching subjects, and must be registered with TSC. Selection will be merit-based, guided by vacancies available in each county, and successful teacher interns will remain in their current stations.

TSC cautioned the public that the recruitment exercise is free of charge.

“The recruitment exercise is free of charge. TSC forewarns applicants against fraudsters who might extort money from unsuspecting persons purporting to assist in recruitment,” the Commission said, urging anyone encountering fraud to report to the nearest TSC office or police station.