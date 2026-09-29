TSC Advertises CEO Position Afresh: Sh698,600 Salary, Sh30M Mortgage on Offer

KDRTV News, Nairobi:—The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has reopened applications for its Secretary and Chief Executive Officer position after a High Court order directed the commission to restart the recruitment process.

The fresh advertisement issued on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, sets October 30, 2026, at 5pm as the deadline for applications. The successful candidate will serve for five years and may be reappointed for one further five-year term.

The position carries a gross monthly salary of Ksh698,600, alongside several benefits including a Ksh15,000 monthly airtime allowance, Ksh50,000 annual leave allowance, medical cover, an official vehicle and access to mortgage and car loan facilities.

The recruitment follows a September 17 High Court ruling that quashed the previous hiring process and directed TSC to advertise the position afresh after procedural shortcomings were identified in the earlier process.

The CEO will serve as head of the TSC secretariat, accounting officer and custodian of the Commission’s records. The office holder will also be responsible for implementing TSC policies, decisions and strategies, supervising staff and coordinating the implementation of the Commission’s mandate.

The position has been vacant since former CEO Nancy Macharia completed her second and final five-year term on June 30, 2025. Evaleen Mitei has been serving as acting Secretary/CEO.

According to the fresh advertisement, applicants must be Kenyan citizens and hold a degree in education from a university recognised in Kenya. They must also have at least 10 years’ experience in education, administration and management, public administration, human resource management or financial management.

Candidates are further required to satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution and provide clearance certificates from the Kenya Revenue Authority, Higher Education Loans Board, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Directorate of Criminal Investigations and a recognised Credit Reference Bureau.

The successful applicant will also be entitled to a comprehensive medical cover for the officer, one spouse and up to four fully dependent children below the age of 25. The package includes an inpatient limit of Ksh10 million, outpatient cover of Ksh300,000, maternity cover of Ksh150,000, and Ksh75,000 each for dental and optical treatment.

The CEO will be eligible for a car loan of up to Ksh6 million and a mortgage facility of up to Ksh30 million at an interest rate of 3 per cent per annum, subject to applicable regulations and availability of funds. The mortgage can run for up to 20 years, while the car loan has a maximum repayment period of five years.

Applicants can submit their applications through the TSC recruitment portal, by email in PDF format to [email protected], or by hand at the Commission Chairman’s office at TSC House in Upper Hill, Nairobi.

TSC said applications received after 5pm on Friday, October 30, 2026, will not be considered. The Commission also warned that canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews, with TSC stating that the names of applicants and interview schedules will be published in the print media and on its website after the recruitment process reaches the relevant stage.