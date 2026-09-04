TSC and KNEC Begin Deploying Teachers for 2026 National Exams

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) have launched a nationwide exercise to select and deploy supervisors, invigilators, and centre managers for the 2026 national examination season.

The move comes as the Ministry of Education institutes tough new measures—including a ban on candidate prayer days involving external visitors—to safeguard the integrity of the upcoming assessments and prevent candidate disruption.

Under the ongoing deployment process, Curriculum Support Officers are working alongside heads of institutions to identify eligible educators, whose details will be uploaded into KNEC’s CP2 online portal by the end of September. Sub-County Directors of Education have been instructed to ensure only qualified, active teachers registered or employed by the TSC are selected.

To curb potential examination malpractice and maintain strict neutrality, the digital deployment platform contains built-in safeguards. The CP2 system will automatically prevent supervisors and invigilators from being posted to any examination centre where they have served or been stationed within the last three years. Teachers are also required to declare any potential conflicts of interest, such as having a relative sitting an examination at their designated station, which will trigger an immediate reassignment to a different centre.

The deployment exercise coincides with directives issued by Basic Education Principal Secretary John Ololtuaa aimed at minimizing third-term distractions. In a circular sent to regional, county, and sub-county directors, Ololtuaa directed schools to halt all candidate prayer days involving parents, outsiders, or external parties, though internal worship led by teachers or school chaplains may continue.

“Annual General Meetings (AGMs) shall be scheduled and conducted only during the First or Second Term of the school calendar year,” Ololtuaa stated, adding that prize-giving ceremonies and thanksgiving events must also be held during Term Two. Furthermore, annual leave for education officers has been cancelled for the duration of the assessment period to ensure full operational capacity across the country.

The national examination window kicks off on October 19 with the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), which runs through November 20. The Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) written papers will take place from October 26 to 28, while the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) and Kenya Intermediate Level Education Assessment (KILEA) are scheduled for October 26 to 30. The Kenya Pre-Vocational Level Education Assessment (KPLEA) will run from October 26 to 29.