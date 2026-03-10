TSC and ODPP Announces 387 Vacancies for Professionals

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) have jointly announced 387 job vacancies across a wide range of professional and administrative positions, offering new employment opportunities for Kenyans seeking work in the public sector.

The vacancies span several fields including legal practice, education management, finance, auditing, research, information technology, corporate communications, and office administration. Both institutions have invited qualified candidates to submit their applications online before the end of March.

The recruitment drive comes at a time when the country continues to grapple with high unemployment levels, particularly among young people. According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), youth unemployment remains a major concern, with a significant portion of young Kenyans struggling to secure formal employment.

The ODPP is seeking to recruit 217 employees to strengthen its operational capacity across departments as it expands prosecution services and administrative support nationwide.

Among the most notable openings are 140 Prosecution Counsel positions at grade DPP Seven, targeting qualified lawyers who will support criminal prosecution and legal representation within the justice system.

In addition to the prosecution roles, the ODPP has advertised vacancies for accountants, supply chain management officers, research officers, audit officers, ICT specialists, corporate communications officers, clerical officers, and office assistants.

Applicants interested in the ODPP roles have been directed to submit their applications through the official online careers portal before March 30 at 5pm. Candidates shortlisted for interviews will be required to present original identification documents, academic certificates, professional certifications, and transcripts as part of the verification process.

Meanwhile, the TSC has announced 170 job openings aimed at strengthening teacher management and administrative functions across the country.

The commission is recruiting senior deputy directors in human resource management and development, as well as internal audit officers and deputy directors responsible for human resource development and risk management.

Additional management positions are available for principal officers tasked with overseeing teacher professional management, staffing coordination, and disciplinary matters in the education sector.

The largest portion of the TSC recruitment targets 132 Assistant Director Teacher Management field officers, who will be responsible for supervising, monitoring, and coordinating teachers working in schools across different regions.

Interested applicants have been directed to submit their applications through the TSC online recruitment portal before 11:59pm on March 23.

The commission also cautioned job seekers against paying any fees during the recruitment process.

“TSC does not charge any application, processing, interviewing, or any other fee at any stage of the recruitment process,” the commission emphasized.

It further warned that submitting fake documents or misleading information could lead to disqualification and possible legal action under the Public Officers Ethics Act.

“No physical applications will be allowed. All applications must be submitted via the portal,” the commission added.