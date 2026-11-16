The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has appointed Cheptumo Ayabei as its new Secretary and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

In a statement on Monday, November 16, TSC said the appointment of Ayabei followed a competitive recruitment process conducted in accordance with the Constitution and the Teachers Service Commission Act, 2012.

“The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Cheptumo Ayabei, OGW as its new Secretary and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), following a competitive recruitment process conducted in accordance with the Constitution of Kenya and the Teachers Service Commission Act, 2012″ TSC said.

TSC Chairman Dr Jamleck Muturi John said Ayabei, who holds the Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW), would provide strategic and administrative leadership as the Commission continues to oversee the management of the teaching service in Kenya.

The new TSC CEO will be responsible for overseeing the implementation of the Commission’s policies, programmes and strategic priorities.

He is also expected to work closely with the Commission and other stakeholders to advance teacher professionalism, strengthen institutional governance and improve service delivery.

The Commission congratulated Ayabei on the appointment and expressed confidence in him in advancing TSC’s mandate.

“The Commission congratulates the newly appointed Secretary/CEO and looks forward to his leadership in advancing the Commission’s mandate and contributing to the delivery of quality education for all learners,” the statement read.

Ayabei replaces Dr Nancy Macharia, who served as the TSC CEO from July 2015 until June 1, 2025.