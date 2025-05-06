TSC Declares 2,014 Vacancies For Teachers Countrywide

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has declared 2,014 vacancies to replace teachers who exited service through natural attrition.

In a notice on Tuesday, May 6, TSC said out of the 2014 vacancies, 1,309 posts are for primary schools, 32 posts for junior schools, and 673 posts for secondary schools.

To qualify for recruitment, a candidate should be a Kenyan citizen, be a holder of a P1 certificate in the case of primary schools or have at least a diploma in education in the case of junior and secondary schools, with a minimum Grade of C+ (plus) and C+ (plus) in two teaching Subjects in KCSE or its equivalent.

The applicants must also be registered teachers with the Teachers Service Commission.

Interested and qualified candidates should submit their applications online through the Teachers Service Commission’s website, www.tsc.go.ke under ‘Careers’ or teachersonline.tsc.go.ke not later than Monday, 19th May 2025, midnight.

“Details on available vacancies per county/or schools is in the Teachers Service Commission’s website: www.tsc.go.ke,” the notice stated.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to present original academic and professional certificates. Successful candidates must not fill out more than one application for employment form.

TSC also noted that manual applications will not be considered and that applicants who have not previously been employed by the Teachers Service Commission will be given preference.

“The Teachers Service Commission is an equal opportunity employer as per the constitutional provisions and law, and Persons with disabilities (PWDs) are encouraged to apply,” TSC added.

Further, TSC warned applicants against fraudsters who might extort money from unsuspecting persons purporting to assist in recruitment.

“Any fraudulent activity should be reported to the nearest TSC office or the Teachers Service Commission headquarters through the following telephone lines: Director Staffing (0202892193) and Deputy Director- Staffing (0202892131) or write to the Commission through the email address [email protected],” TSC stated.