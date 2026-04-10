TSC Moves to Introduce Chinese Language in All Kenyan Schools

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced plans to introduce Chinese as a subject in all schools across Kenya, in a move set to reshape the country’s education sector and align learning with global trends.

The decision follows a high-level engagement held on Friday, April 10, at the Commission’s headquarters in Nairobi, bringing together top education stakeholders and a Chinese delegation to discuss the implementation framework.

“The Commission today hosted a high-level engagement on the implementation of Chinese language education in Kenya,” TSC stated.

The meeting brought together officials from the Ministry of Education Kenya, led by Principal Secretary Beatrice Muganda Inyangala, alongside TSC leadership headed by Chairperson Jamleck Muturi and Acting CEO Evaleen Mitei. Also present was Wang Shangxue, Director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi.

According to the Commission, the stakeholders aligned on key steps to advance the programme, with emphasis placed on equipping learners with relevant linguistic and cultural competencies.

TSC indicated that the rollout will begin with a pilot phase in selected schools before being expanded nationwide. The pilot programme will involve specialised teacher training to ensure effective delivery of the new subject.

“The additional subject will require teachers to undergo specialised training to ensure they are adequately prepared and understand the new subject for effective implementation,” part of the brief noted.

The introduction of Chinese into the curriculum reflects Kenya’s deepening economic and diplomatic ties with China. It also responds to the growing demand for multilingual skills in sectors such as trade, tourism, technology, and international relations.

Education experts view the move as strategic, noting that proficiency in Chinese could enhance students’ competitiveness in the global job market while fostering cultural exchange and international cooperation.

If successfully implemented, the initiative is expected to become one of the most significant curriculum additions in recent years, potentially redefining language education in Kenya and opening new opportunities for learners.