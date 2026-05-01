TSC Orders Immediate Teacher Redistribution to End Staffing Crisis

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has ordered the immediate redistribution of teachers across the country in a decisive move aimed at addressing persistent staffing imbalances in Kenyan schools.

In a directive issued to regional and county education officials, the Commission called for a nationwide teacher rationalisation exercise to ensure equitable distribution of teaching staff across all institutions.

“Redistribute teachers across schools to ensure that no primary school remains understaffed where another school within the same area has excess or adequate staffing,” TSC stated in the memo.

The Commission noted that the directive was prompted by long-standing disparities in teacher allocation, where some schools operate with surplus staff while others struggle with acute shortages. According to TSC, such imbalances have negatively affected the quality of education and strained learning environments, particularly in rural and marginalised regions.

“Notable disparities remain evident where some institutions have excess staffing while others continue to operate below approved staffing norms,” the Commission said, adding that the situation necessitated an immediate balancing exercise.

Under the new plan, junior secondary schools will see teacher deployment aligned with subject combinations to address gaps created by the rollout of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC). In senior secondary schools, redistribution will focus on both subject-specific shortages and overall staffing deficits.

TSC has directed that the exercise begin immediately, with education officials tasked to ensure a smooth transition that does not disrupt learning in affected schools.

The move comes amid mounting pressure from teachers’ unions and stakeholders who have repeatedly raised concerns over staffing shortages, increased workloads, and declining morale among educators. In some cases, teachers have been forced to handle multiple subjects outside their areas of specialisation due to insufficient staffing.

The directive also follows recent threats of industrial action by teachers, who have cited burnout, delayed promotions, and overwhelming workloads as key grievances.

The Commission emphasized that the redistribution aligns with its constitutional mandate under Article 237 to manage the recruitment and deployment of teachers in public institutions, while also promoting equity in access to quality education.

If effectively implemented, the exercise is expected to streamline teacher allocation, reduce workload pressure, and improve learning outcomes across the country. However, its success will largely depend on coordination among education officials and the willingness of teachers to adapt to new postings.