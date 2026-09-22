The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has asked the High Court in Kiambu to lift orders suspending the implementation of its circular regulating teachers’ conduct on social media.

Justice Francis Nyungu Kyambia is expected to rule on the commission’s application on October 15, 2026, after hearing arguments from both sides.

TSC lawyer Jared Gekombe told the court that the circular did not introduce new disciplinary offences or create a separate process for punishing teachers. Instead, he said, it was intended to remind teachers of obligations already imposed by existing laws and professional regulations.

“The circular does not create any new disciplinary offence or procedure,” Gekombe told the court.

The commission issued the August circular amid growing public attention over social media posts by teachers, with an increasing number of educators also operating as social media influencers. The directive cautioned teachers against cyberbullying, harassment, intimidation, hate speech, incitement to violence, offensive content and other conduct considered unprofessional or unlawful.

TSC argued that allowing the conservatory orders to remain in place could create confusion among teachers over whether professional disciplinary standards still applied to their conduct online.

Gekombe said the circular referred to the Constitution, the Teachers Service Commission Act, the Code of Conduct and Ethics for Teachers, the Leadership and Integrity Act, the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act and the Data Protection Act.

He maintained that any disciplinary proceedings arising from teachers’ online conduct would continue to be handled under the existing TSC Act, regulations and code of ethics.

The commission’s application was opposed by lawyers Abdul Nassir, Rajab Shaban, Brance Odhiambo and Hakeem Guyyo. They argued that TSC had not met the legal threshold required for the court to lift the conservatory orders.

Abdul cited the Supreme Court decision in Gatirau Peter Munya v Dickson Mwenda Kithinji and Others, arguing that conservatory orders are public law remedies intended to preserve the subject matter of a dispute pending its determination.

The lawyers urged the court to consider the public interest, constitutional issues raised by the petition and the potential prejudice to the parties before deciding whether to discharge the orders.

Guyyo also argued that TSC, as a constitutional commission established under Article 237, has an obligation to promote constitutionalism while exercising its mandate.

The conservatory orders were issued after a teacher challenged the circular, arguing that it introduced unclear standards that could give the commission broad discretion in determining what constitutes prohibited online expression.

Justice Kyambia will determine whether the suspension of the circular should remain in place pending the determination of the dispute.