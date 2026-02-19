TSC Seeks Ksh.422.95 Billion Budget to Tackle Teacher Shortage and Drive Education Reforms

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has proposed a record Ksh.422.95 billion budget for the 2026/2027 financial year, marking a sharp increase from the Ksh.387.2 billion approved in the current cycle.

The Commission says the expanded allocation is central to addressing the country’s persistent teacher shortage while accelerating reforms in the public education sector.

Appearing before the Parliamentary Departmental Committee on Education on February 18, 2026, the Commission outlined its Budget Policy Statement, detailing ambitious recruitment, promotion, and training targets.

At the heart of the proposal is the recruitment of 16,000 additional teachers for Junior and Senior Schools (JSS) at a cost of Ksh.1.9 billion. The move is aimed at bridging staffing gaps that have strained learning, especially under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

“This move is aimed at bridging a teacher deficit that has long hampered the delivery of quality education in public schools,” the Commission stated.

Over the past three financial years, TSC notes it has recruited 100,000 teachers under the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformative Agenda (BETA), targeting the elimination of a 116,000-teacher shortage.

Beyond fresh recruitment, the Commission plans to convert 20,000 intern teachers to permanent and pensionable terms at a cost of Ksh.7.2 billion, enhancing job security and stability.

A further Ksh.2 billion has been set for promotions across primary, secondary, and teacher training colleges.

To strengthen CBC implementation, TSC has proposed Ksh.1.5 billion for retooling teachers in new learning areas and plans to train 70,000 teachers annually during the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) period.

Additional training will be conducted under the School-Based Teacher Support System (SBTSS) and through live-streamed lessons supported by World Bank-funded programmes.

The second phase of the 2025–2029 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) will also be implemented at a cost of Ksh.8.4 billion, impacting salaries and allowances.

On healthcare, TSC confirmed it has enrolled over 400,000 teachers and nearly one million dependants onto the Social Health Authority (SHA) platform. However, it warned that the proposed Ksh.16.5 billion medical cover allocation may be insufficient due to rising staff numbers.

The Commission further flagged unfunded priorities, including Ksh.5.3 billion for group life, personal accident, and Work Injury Benefits Act (WIBA) insurance, as well as Ksh.700 million required to support decentralized offices.

If approved by Parliament, the proposal will represent one of the largest public investments in human capital development, potentially reshaping Kenya’s education landscape while placing renewed focus on accountability and value for money.