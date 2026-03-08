Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

TSC Summons School Heads for Nationwide Virtual Meeting with Head of Public Service

Vincent Olando

Published

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has directed all principals, head teachers, deputies and board members of public schools across Kenya to attend mandatory virtual meetings scheduled for next week.

In a notice issued on Friday, March 6, the commission announced that the meetings will be addressed by the Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei, and will involve senior administrative officers from both secondary and primary schools nationwide.

According to the directive, leaders of public secondary schools will attend the virtual session on Wednesday, March 11 at 9 a.m., while their counterparts from primary schools will join a similar meeting on Thursday, March 12 at 9 a.m.

TSC said the engagements will focus on reinforcing the role of teachers within the public service and strengthening adherence to constitutional principles.

“These engagements will focus on the role of teachers as members of the public service and as custodians of the constitutional values and principles that guide public service delivery,” TSC stated in the notice.

The commission has instructed participants to coordinate with their respective County Directors of Education to obtain the virtual meeting links, registration details, and additional instructions.

The upcoming sessions are expected to bring together thousands of school leaders, making them one of the largest virtual gatherings of education administrators in recent years.

Education stakeholders say the move signals the government’s intention to strengthen accountability and governance within public schools, particularly amid growing concerns about financial management and service delivery in some institutions.

Koskei recently intensified efforts to instill discipline and efficiency across Kenya’s public service. Earlier this month, on March 3, he convened a high-level meeting with principal secretaries, board chairpersons, and chief executives of research institutions, where he criticized the government’s tendency to launch programs without sufficient research.

“Too often, research comes in after policies have already been rolled out and challenges have begun to surface,” Koskei said during the meeting. “That approach is costly.”

He emphasized that future government initiatives must be guided by solid research, feasibility studies, and well-structured pilot programs before implementation.

“If Kenya is to govern responsibly, research must shape policy at conception,” he added.

The upcoming meetings with school leaders are expected to extend that approach to the education sector by emphasizing ethical leadership, constitutional responsibility, and evidence-based decision-making.

Analysts note that by directly addressing school leadership nationwide, the government aims to reinforce professionalism and ensure that teachers and administrators play a central role in upholding public service values.

