Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Tuju Accuses DCI Boss Mohamed Amin of Intimidation

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

 

Raphael Tuju

Raphael Tuju

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju has accused the Director of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Mohamed Amin, and lawyer Fred Ojiambo of trailing him. 

Speaking on Thursday during a press briefing at Dari business park in Karen, Tuju claimed that the two individuals trailed him for more than 21 days, forcing him to abandon his vehicle in the middle of the road on the day he went missing.

“I am forced to name two individuals for public record as the chief suspects with respect to the vehicles that have been trailing me in the near past, culminating in the car chase that made me abandon my vehicle. The two individuals are lawyer Fred Ojiambo of Kaplan and Stratton and Amin Mohamed of DCI,” Tuju stated.

He alleged that he had evidence that DCI boss Amin was consulting with the Ojiambo, which he would table in court.

Tuju also questioned why the DCI boss would be engaging with a lawyer he had sued in January.

“I filed a complaint against Mr Ojiambo, complete with evidence from court records where he falsified affidavits and commission of oath documents.

“When my vehicle was being trailed and other criminal offences visited upon me, the natural thing would have been to inform the DCI, but if the Director is consulting with Ojiambo in ways we can prove, then it is like asking a hyena to take care of the sheep,” he added.

The former CS also claimed that police vehicles involved in a subsequent raid at his premises also had removed or missing plates, adding to suspicions of deliberate targeting.

The claims come days after the High Court granted Tuju an anticipatory bail of Kshs 200,000 following his dramatic arrest.

Justice Martin Muya issued the orders on Tuesday, March 24, following an application filed by Tuju’s lawyer Gregg Ndege.

In the application, Ndege sought orders to block Tuju’s arrest and continued detention by police officers, arguing that the circumstances surrounding his detention were unlawful and violated his fundamental rights.

“It’s hereby ordered that the applicants are admitted on an anticipatory bond of Ksh. 200,000 (two hundred thousand) with one (1) surety each or cash bail of a similar amount. That mention for further directions is set on 7th April,” Justice Muya ordered.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Reprieve for Raphael Tuju as Court Grants Him 200K Anticipatory Bail

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju has been handed a relief after the High Court granted him an anticipatory bail of Kshs 200,000 following his...

March 24, 2026

News

Raphael Tuju Arrested Hours After Resurfacing

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju has been forcefully arrested by police officers hours after he resurfaced at his home in Karen. According to Lawyer...

March 23, 2026
Raphael Tuju Raphael Tuju

News

Raphael Tuju Resurfaces, Explains His Disappearance

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju has resurfaced a day after he was reported missing.  Speaking on Monday, March 23, at his Karen Home, Tuju...

March 23, 2026
tuju pic 1 1200x900 1 tuju pic 1 1200x900 1

News

Former CS Raphael Tuju Goes Missing

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju has allegedly gone missing.  According to his family, Tuju was last seen on the evening of Saturday, March 21,...

March 22, 2026