Tuju Accuses DCI Boss Mohamed Amin of Intimidation

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju has accused the Director of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Mohamed Amin, and lawyer Fred Ojiambo of trailing him.

Speaking on Thursday during a press briefing at Dari business park in Karen, Tuju claimed that the two individuals trailed him for more than 21 days, forcing him to abandon his vehicle in the middle of the road on the day he went missing.

“I am forced to name two individuals for public record as the chief suspects with respect to the vehicles that have been trailing me in the near past, culminating in the car chase that made me abandon my vehicle. The two individuals are lawyer Fred Ojiambo of Kaplan and Stratton and Amin Mohamed of DCI,” Tuju stated.

He alleged that he had evidence that DCI boss Amin was consulting with the Ojiambo, which he would table in court.

Tuju also questioned why the DCI boss would be engaging with a lawyer he had sued in January.

“I filed a complaint against Mr Ojiambo, complete with evidence from court records where he falsified affidavits and commission of oath documents.

“When my vehicle was being trailed and other criminal offences visited upon me, the natural thing would have been to inform the DCI, but if the Director is consulting with Ojiambo in ways we can prove, then it is like asking a hyena to take care of the sheep,” he added.

The former CS also claimed that police vehicles involved in a subsequent raid at his premises also had removed or missing plates, adding to suspicions of deliberate targeting.

The claims come days after the High Court granted Tuju an anticipatory bail of Kshs 200,000 following his dramatic arrest.

Justice Martin Muya issued the orders on Tuesday, March 24, following an application filed by Tuju’s lawyer Gregg Ndege.

In the application, Ndege sought orders to block Tuju’s arrest and continued detention by police officers, arguing that the circumstances surrounding his detention were unlawful and violated his fundamental rights.

“It’s hereby ordered that the applicants are admitted on an anticipatory bond of Ksh. 200,000 (two hundred thousand) with one (1) surety each or cash bail of a similar amount. That mention for further directions is set on 7th April,” Justice Muya ordered.