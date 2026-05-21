Tuju’s Dari Business Park Auction Upheld, Ksh50 Million Court Order Issued to Save Second Property

The High Court has dealt former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju a devastating blow, upholding the completed auction of his multi-billion-shilling Dari Business Park in Karen, Nairobi, while handing him a 30-day ultimatum to save his second property from the same fate.

In a ruling delivered on Thursday, May 21, Justice Moses Ado held that the court could not reverse the sale of the Karen property, which had already been auctioned and transferred to a third-party buyer — Ultra Eureka Limited — on October 1, 2024.

“The evidence before this court demonstrated that one of the properties — that is LR No. 1055/165, that’s Tamarind and Dari Business Park — was sold at a public auction, transferred to the tenth defendant, and possession taken,” Justice Ado stated.

The judge affirmed a fundamental legal principle: once a statutory auction is concluded and title transferred, courts are generally barred from reversing the transaction. Tuju’s right to reclaim the property — known legally as the statutory equity of redemption — was extinguished the moment the sale was finalised. The dispute traces back to 2015, when Tuju’s company, Dari Limited, borrowed approximately Ksh2.2 billion from the East African Development Bank to expand his Karen investment. After reportedly defaulting on repayments, the bank pursued legal action in the United Kingdom in 2019, obtaining a judgment that was subsequently recognised by Kenyan courts. Dari Business Park had been used as collateral.

In 2024, Tuju moved to court seeking to block the auction of both the Karen property and a second property — Entim Sidai — along Ngong Road. While the court declined to shield Dari Business Park, it issued temporary stay orders protecting Entim Sidai from being auctioned pending the full hearing of the case.

However, those stay orders come with a condition. The court directed Tuju to deposit Ksh50 million as security within 30 days. Should he fail to comply, the protective orders will automatically lapse — opening the door for auctioneers to move on Entim Sidai as well.

While Tuju’s legal team, led by Senior Counsel Paul Nyamodi, argued that Dari Business Park held unique commercial value and that its loss would cause irreparable harm to his investment portfolio, Justice Ado was unmoved. The court noted that any procedural irregularities in a completed sale do not justify recovering the property — they may only give rise to a claim for monetary damages under Section 99 of the Land Act.

The ruling effectively affirms Ultra Eureka Limited’s full ownership of Dari Business Park, closing what had been one of the most high-profile property disputes in recent Kenyan legal history — at least for now.

Tuju retains the option to pursue financial compensation through continued litigation against the lender.