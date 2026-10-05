Tuk-Tuk Driver Arrested Trying to Force Entry at State House

A man was arrested after allegedly attempting to force his way into the restricted area of State House in Nairobi while driving a tuk-tuk on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at about 1.32pm on October 4, 2026, at Gate D, where General Service Unit (GSU) officers were manning the entrance.

According to police, the officers noticed the man approaching the gate and ordered him to stop. He allegedly ignored the orders and continued driving at high speed towards security barriers near the entrance.

The officers intercepted and apprehended him before he could gain access to the restricted area.

During questioning, police said the suspect told them that he wanted to meet President William Ruto to “tell him something”. However, he did not have an appointment with the President.

The suspect was subsequently placed in custody as investigations continued. Police were interrogating him to establish his intentions and the circumstances surrounding the attempted entry.

The incident prompted security operations around the area as authorities moved to establish whether there was any wider security concern.

One of the reports identified the suspect as Francis Murigi Ngugi, said to be from Kiremeri Sub-Location in Makuyu Division, Murang’a County. Police said the President was in State House at the time and was informed about the incident.

Another report, however, said it was not immediately clear whether President Ruto was at State House when the incident occurred. The supplied reports therefore do not establish his presence conclusively.

The incident happened at the same State House Gate D area where a separate security incident was reported in October 2025.

On October 10, 2025, Kithuka Kimunyi Musyimi was arrested and charged with the murder of GSU officer Ramadhan Khamisi Matanka, who was attached to State House, Nairobi. Court documents cited in the reports allege that Musyimi approached the gate carrying a bow and arrows concealed in a blue sack and shot the officer in the chest.

Matanka was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Musyimi pleaded not guilty to the murder charge in April 2026 after undergoing a court-ordered mental assessment.

The latest incident also came days after State House issued a public warning against Eliel Cheruiyot Kispang, whom it said had been falsely presenting himself as a representative of President Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto. State House Comptroller Katoo Ole Metito warned the public that Kispang had no authority to make representations, receive money, enter agreements or make commitments on behalf of the President or First Lady.