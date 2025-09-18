‘Tuma Fare’ Fury as Dr. Ofweneke Sparks Dating Debate

Media personality and comedian Dr. Ofweneke has sparked a heated national debate after claiming that men often perceive women who ask for Uber fare as “thieves.”

Speaking online on Thursday, September 18, 2025, the outspoken entertainer argued that a woman’s appeal can drastically diminish the moment she requests transport money.

“Ladies, let me tell you something. The moment you tell a man ‘nitumie pesa za Uber ndio nitoke’ (send me Uber money so I can come), you instantly change from a beautiful lady to a thief in our minds,” Ofweneke declared. “Heri hiyo pesa tunafikiria, afadhali tununue shamba, kuliko nitume na siko sure.”

According to him, many men associate such requests with being taken advantage of, noting that instead of sending money, they would prefer investing it in something more secure. His remarks tap into what is popularly known in Kenyan dating culture as the “tuma fare” practice, where women request transport money before agreeing to visit.

The comments have drawn mixed reactions online. Some men sided with Ofweneke, suggesting that such requests are red flags. “It’s not about the money itself, but the principle. It makes you wonder about their intentions,” wrote one supporter on Instagram.

However, critics, especially women and gender advocates, blasted the remarks as sexist and unfair. “Are we still in an era where a man expects a woman to magically appear and disappear without any consideration for her safety or cost?” asked a prominent women’s rights activist on X.

The backlash reflects wider frustrations around gender roles, finances, and expectations in modern relationships. While some view “tuma fare” as a practical request, others believe it creates mistrust and paints women as opportunis.

Relationship experts argue that the uproar points to the need for financial transparency and mutual respect. “Dating norms are shifting. Both parties must renegotiate expectations and share responsibilities instead of clinging to stereotypes,” said a sociologist.