TVET Council Warns Public Against Fake Exam Papers as National Assessments Begin

The TVET Curriculum Development, Assessment and Certification Council issued a stern warning to candidates, trainers, and the public over the circulation of fake examination materials as the March/April 2026 national assessments get underway.

In a notice released on Wednesday, March 25, the council raised alarm over individuals selling and distributing fraudulent Competency-Based Education and Training (CBET) assessment papers through online platforms and informal channels.

“It has come to the attention of the Council that materials purporting to be legitimate assessment tools/papers… are being circulated and fraudulently sold,” the council stated, adding that such materials are not authentic.

The national assessments, which began on March 23, are expected to run until April 14, marking a critical period for thousands of trainees across the country. However, the emergence of fake papers has sparked concern over the potential compromise of exam integrity.

The council moved swiftly to reassure candidates that all official assessment materials remain secure. According to the agency, its systems are protected through advanced end-to-end encryption and strict distribution protocols.

“All TVET CDACC assessment tools are subject to rigorous end-to-end encryption and are transmitted exclusively to registered assessment centres through approved secure channels,” the statement noted.

To further safeguard the process, the council revealed that contingency measures are in place to address any potential breach. In such cases, compromised materials are immediately replaced to maintain the credibility of the examinations.

Despite these safeguards, the council warned that engaging with fake materials carries serious consequences. It cautioned that anyone found purchasing, possessing, or distributing fraudulent exam papers risks facing legal action under Kenyan law.

“The Council strongly cautions members of the public, trainers, candidates and trainees against purchasing, possessing, or disseminating any purported assessment materials from unauthorised sources. Such conduct constitutes fraud and is punishable,” the council warned.

The agency also distanced itself from any losses incurred by individuals who fall victim to the scam, emphasizing that it will not be held liable. At the same time, it confirmed that legal and administrative action is already underway against those involved in the illegal trade.

“The Council is currently pursuing all necessary legal and administrative action against those involved in the distribution and sale of fake assessment tools,” it added.

Members of the public have been urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities through official communication channels. The council stressed that all legitimate information and updates are disseminated exclusively through its verified platforms.

The warning comes amid a broader crackdown on academic fraud in the country. Recently, Kenya Medical Training College also cautioned students and parents against scammers targeting new intakes, urging them to rely only on official communication channels.

Education stakeholders say the rise of fake exam materials highlights the growing sophistication of online fraud targeting students and institutions.

Experts warn that such schemes not only exploit candidates financially but also undermine the credibility of national assessments.

As the examination period continues, authorities are calling for collective responsibility among students, trainers, and the public to uphold integrity in the education system and resist shortcuts that could jeopardize their academic and professional futures.