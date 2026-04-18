Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

TVET Graduates to Replace Gowns for Work Attire in New Government Directive

Vincent Olando

Published

Graduates from Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions will no longer wear traditional academic gowns during graduation ceremonies, following a new directive issued by the government.

Principal Secretary in the State Department for TVET, Dr Esther Muoria, has instructed all TVET institutions to adopt attire that reflects each trainee’s area of specialization. Under the new guidelines, graduands will wear work-specific uniforms aligned with their courses, replacing the academic robes commonly associated with universities.

“Going forward, we are not going to be graduating our graduates in gowns like we have been doing. Gowns are academic and we are technical,” said Dr Muoria. “Graduands in the different technical departments will henceforth graduate in their respective work attire; mechanics will wear overalls, and chefs will wear the chef’s uniform.”

The directive was announced during the 6th graduation ceremony at Nyeri National Polytechnic, where 2,500 students graduated with certificates and diplomas in various technical and artisan fields.

Dr Muoria said the move is aimed at making graduates easily identifiable by their skills and highlighting the practical nature of TVET education. She noted that the continued use of academic gowns, largely borrowed from universities, does not reflect the true focus of technical training.

“As it is right now, nobody can tell what specialty we are graduating from because they are all dressed the same,” she added. “We want to communicate to the world that we are doing the right thing by aligning our graduation attire with our training.”The government has also reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the TVET sector amid a sharp rise in student enrolment, which has grown from 350,000 in 2022 to 850,000 currently.

To address the increasing demand, Dr Muoria announced plans to recruit 1,000 additional trainers this year. She also noted that efforts are ongoing to align trainers’ skills with the Competency-Based Education and Training (CBET) framework.

“The Kenya School of TVET has had an overflow of applications from trainers seeking CBET training. We have allowed them to enroll in other reputable institutions to ensure all trainers are up to speed,” she said.

At the same time, TVET institutions have been urged to reduce reliance on government funding by exploring alternative sources of income and adopting cost-saving measures such as solar energy and rainwater harvesting.

Dr Muoria also encouraged institutions to utilise their internal expertise, especially in construction, to reduce costs and enhance practical learning.

“There is no reason why we should bring other people from outside to come and build our space, yet we are the builders,” she said. “We should be the consumers of our own knowledge and training.”

In this article:, , ,

You May Also Like

News

Ruto Orders Immediate Release of Ksh23 Billion School Funds Ahead of Second Term

President William Ruto has directed the Ministry of Education to immediately release KSh 23 billion in capitation funds to public schools, in a bid...

1 day ago

News

Govt Orders Legal Action Against Unregistered TVET Trainers Nationwide

The Ministry of Education has launched a nationwide crackdown on unregistered trainers in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions, ordering legal action...

April 3, 2026

News

Relief for Parents as Ministry Opens 7-Day Window for Grade 10 Placement Revision

The Ministry of Education has opened a crucial seven-day window, starting December 23, 2025, for parents and guardians to appeal the Grade 10 senior...

December 21, 2025

News

KCSE 2025 Marking at Risk as Examiners Down Tools Over Unpaid Allowances

The marking of the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations has been thrown into disarray after hundreds of examiners downed their tools...

December 14, 2025