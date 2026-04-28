TVETA Shuts Down Tigoni College Over Fake Training and Illegal Operations

The Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA) has shut down a college in Tigoni, Kiambu County, over illegal operations and the issuance of what it termed as “fake training and worthless certificates.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday, April 28, the authority confirmed that the institution, operating under the name Initiative for Skills Empowerment, was closed in collaboration with the Limuru Sub-County security team for violating the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Act (CAP 210A).

“TVETA, in partnership with the Limuru Sub-County security team, has closed ‘Initiative for Skills Empowerment’ college in Tigoni. The institution was operating illegally without registration, in total breach of the TVET Act CAP 210A,” read part of the statement.

According to TVETA, the institution initially began as a donor-funded initiative aimed at equipping young people with practical skills. However, the program was later taken over by a Community-Based Organisation (CBO), which allegedly shifted focus to profit-making without meeting regulatory standards.

“They began charging fees for courses like Plumbing & Hairdressing, but with NO qualified tutors, NO curriculum, and NO training facilities,” TVETA revealed, highlighting the extent of the violations.

The authority further disclosed that students who enrolled in the institution were left devastated after discovering that their certificates were not recognised. Some had reportedly been misled into believing their assessments would be conducted externally, only to later learn that the “papers are not recognized.” The operation was led by Kiambu Deputy County Commissioner Harrison Mutevwa, who ordered the institution to vacate the public land it occupied and warned local administrators against enabling unregistered training centres.

The closure comes amid an intensified crackdown targeting non-compliant institutions in Kiambu and Machakos counties, as TVETA moves to safeguard the integrity of technical education in the country. Institutions have been given a 21-day notice to regularise their operations or face similar action.

The development follows recent scrutiny involving the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM), which was found liable for offering unaccredited courses, leading to the invalidation of certificates issued since 2018.

TVETA Head of Compliance Paul Wanyeki urged affected students to seek legal redress, noting that mechanisms exist to address such grievances. He also called on prospective learners to exercise due diligence before enrolling in any institution.

“Always verifying if a college is registered on our official portal before enrolling,” Wanyeki advised.

The Tigoni shutdown underscores the growing urgency to regulate the sector and protect students from exploitation, as authorities intensify efforts to eliminate rogue institutions across the country.