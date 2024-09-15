Connect with us

News

Twist As Germany Denies Government Denies Reports Of 250,000 Job Opportunities For Kenyans in Germany

Published

The German government has come out to deny reports that over 250,000 skilled and semi-skilled Kenyans will have job opportunities in the country following the signing of the labor agreement between Germany and Kenya

In a statement, the German Government said the agreement between the two countries does not include the number of workers who will be given the opportunity to work in Germany.

The government noted that all applicants will be required to fulfill the strict requirements of the German Skilled Immigration Act.

“This information is clearly false. The agreement between Germany and Kenya does not include any numbers or quotas of skilled workers who will have the opportunity to work in Germany. All applicants must fulfill the strict requirements of the German Skilled Immigration Act,” the statement read.

On Friday, Kenya and Germany signed an agreement on the sharing of labor, talent, and mobility.

The signing ceremony, which was held at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, was witnessed by President William Ruto and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi of Kenya and German Minister for Interior and Homeland Nancy Faeler signed the deal.

The agreement will facilitate the placement of Kenyans in opportunities in Germany, alleviate German labor shortages, and promote mobility of skilled workers, apprentices, and students for training, vocational education, and employment, including in temporary jobs.

The German government agreed to relax some of its immigration laws to allow Kenyans to find work in Europe’s biggest economy.

Authorities in Berlin will also consider extending temporary residence permits for Kenyan workers who have secured approved jobs.

“On the expiry of the long-stay visa, Kenyans may receive a temporary residence permit for study purposes in Germany for up to two years,” the agreement states.

