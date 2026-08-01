Two Arrested Over Robbery and Gang Rape of Couple After Kikuyu Road Accident

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested two suspects linked to a robbery with violence and gang rape incident that occurred after a couple was involved in a road traffic accident in Kikuyu, Kiambu County.

In a statement, DCI said the victims had been involved in an accident near Kikuyu Boys High School when two men approached them, pretending to be Good Samaritans offering assistance.

However, the suspects instead turned on the vulnerable couple, robbing them of their valuables before forcing them to disclose their M-Pesa PINs and draining money from their mobile accounts.

The female victim was also allegedly subjected to gang rape during the attack.

“But like wolves in sheep’s clothing, the suspects quickly revealed their true intentions. They descended on the vulnerable couple, robbing them of their valuables, coercing them into revealing their M-Pesa PINs before draining their accounts, and subjecting the female victim to a horrific gang rape,” DCI said.

The incident was reported to the police, prompting a multi-agency investigation involving detectives from the DCI Headquarters’ Operations Action Team (OAT), the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and detectives based in Kikuyu.

The DCI detectives employed forensic analysis, intelligence gathering and other investigative techniques to trace the suspects.

The operation led to the arrest of Kevin Ndereba Kilonzo and Shaban Warui Zainab in Kamangu, Kikuyu.

During the operation, detectives recovered mobile phones believed to have been used to facilitate the fraudulent M-Pesa transactions, as well as two pangas suspected to have been used in the commission of the offences.

“Investigations have since widened, with detectives pursuing a suspected receiver of the stolen mobile phones and exploring possible links between the suspects and other violent robberies and sexual offences committed within Kikuyu Sub-County and its environs,” DCI said.

The two suspects are being held at Kikuyu Police Station, where they are awaiting an identification parade, completion of investigations and arraignment in court.