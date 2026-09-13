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Two Arrested Over Violent Disruption of UDA Meeting in Embu

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Two suspects have been arrested following the violent disruption of a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) delegates’ meeting at Nembure Grounds in Embu County.

In a statement on Sunday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the Saturday incident left one person dead, several police officers injured, and several vehicles torched as groups of youths engaged security officers in running battles before order was restored.

“Detectives in Embu have launched investigations into yesterday’s violent disruption of a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) delegates’ meeting at Nembure Grounds, with suspects already arrested as the crackdown on those behind the chaos gathers momentum,” DCI said.

The agency noted that investigations are ongoing, with detectives pursuing leads linking other individuals to criminal acts committed during the violence.

“Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing, with detectives pursuing additional suspects linked to the criminal acts committed during the unrest,” DCI said.

The investigative agency said those found to have attacked people, torched vehicles, destroyed property, barricaded public roads or assaulted police officers would be pursued, arrested and brought to justice.

“The DCI warns that political differences must never become a licence for lawlessness. No grievance, disagreement or political affiliation places anyone above the law,” DCI added.

Elsewhere, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has claimed that authorities are planning to arrest Manyatta MP Gitonga Mukunji over the incident.

Gachagua alleged that hundreds of police officers had surrounded Mukunji’s home with orders to arrest him over the violence witnessed during the meeting.

“The harassment of Hon. Gitonga Mukunji by Kithure Kindiki and Cecily Mbarire is unacceptable.

“Hundreds of policemen are surrounding his Embu home with orders to arrest him for the violent clashes between citizens and police yesterday in Embu,” Gachagua claimed.

Gachagua said he had mobilised lawyers to defend Mukunji if he was arrested, particularly if the MP was detained while attending church.

“I want to assure DCP supporters that I have mobilised our lawyers to defend Hon. Mukunji once arrested in church where he will attend,” he said

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