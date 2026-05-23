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Two Dead, Scores Hurt as KBS Bus Overturns on Nairobi’s Kodhek Road

Vincent Olando

Published

Two people are feared dead and several others injured after a Kenya Bus Service (KBS) bus overturned along Argwings Kodhek Road at Valley Arcade in Nairobi on Saturday evening, plunging one of the city’s busiest routes into chaos and reigniting urgent questions about public transport safety.

The crash, which occurred on the afternoon of May 23, sent rescue workers, traffic police, and bystanders scrambling to pull trapped passengers from the wreckage. Images and videos circulating on social media showed the bus lying on its side, surrounded by crowds attempting to assist survivors, with injured passengers visible on the ground as ambulances made their way to the scene.

Preliminary reports indicate the bus was travelling at high speed along the route when it lost control, colliding with nearby vehicles and pedestrians before overturning. Traffic along the busy corridor was disrupted for several hours as police worked to clear the wreckage and piece together the sequence of events.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims. Anxious families were seen gathering at nearby hospitals, desperately seeking information about loved ones who had been on the bus.

The crash is the latest in a deeply troubling pattern on the same stretch of road. In September 2024, a KBS bus suffered brake failure along Argwings Kodhek Road and sped downhill before slamming into a motorcycle at Ole Dume junction, killing two people on impact. Further back, in 2018, separate incidents saw KBS buses lose control along Haile Selassie Avenue and Valley Road, leaving multiple people dead, injured, or stranded amid vehicle wreckage.

The recurring nature of these incidents has brought renewed scrutiny to road safety enforcement and vehicle regulation in Nairobi. Saturday’s crash comes weeks after the High Court cleared the National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) to roll out a new mandatory nationwide vehicle inspection programme, backed by updated Traffic Motor Vehicle Inspection Rules, on April 16. The authority had also planned to introduce an Instant Fines Traffic Management System, though that initiative was withdrawn in March following a High Court challenge and significant public backlash.

Critics argue that the persistence of accidents involving the same operator on the same road corridor points to failures that go beyond individual incidents — and that stricter enforcement, not just new regulations on paper, is what is urgently needed.

As investigations into Saturday’s crash continue, families are left waiting for answers, and Nairobi’s commuters are left once again asking a painful question: how many more lives must be lost on Kodhek Road before decisive action is taken?

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