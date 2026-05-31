Two More Schools Catch Fire Days After Utumishi Girls Tragedy, Raising Fresh Safety Fears

Kenya is facing a growing school safety emergency after two more dormitory fires erupted over the weekend — just days after 16 students perished in the deadly blaze at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County.

The fires broke out separately at St. Joseph’s Seminary Senior School in Molo, Nakuru County, and St. Paul Githakwa Secondary School in Tetu, Nyeri County, sending fresh shockwaves across the country and reigniting urgent calls for action on student safety in boarding schools.

Molo seminary fire: students safe, property lost

The fire at St. Joseph’s Seminary broke out at around 10 pm on Saturday, May 30, as students were preparing to retire for the night. Flames quickly engulfed a dormitory building, and students and teachers fled before the structure was consumed.

“The flames were all over the place, and we just ran for our lives,” one student said, adding that he lost all his belongings. “The building was consumed in a few minutes,” another student recounted.

Emergency responders from Nakuru County were deployed and eventually contained the blaze. No injuries or deaths were reported, but property worth millions of shillings was destroyed, with students unable to salvage their belongings. Authorities have since arrested three students in connection with the fire, and the school has been closed indefinitely. Investigations into the cause are ongoing.

The incident occurred in the same county where, just three days earlier, 16 girls died after a dormitory at Utumishi Girls Academy was set on fire while students slept inside — with the exit door reportedly locked from the outside.

Nyeri school fire: suspected arson, four arrested

In Nyeri County, a fire broke out at around 2 am at St. Paul Githakwa Secondary School in Tetu Sub-County, affecting a girls’ dormitory housing 43 students. A student who had woken up raised the alarm, prompting teachers and staff to respond quickly and prevent the fire from spreading.

“We noticed the fire at around 2 a.m. when a student who had woken up raised the alarm, and our teachers and staff responded immediately to contain the situation before it escalated,” said school principal Margaret Wambugu.

About 20 beds were destroyed, but no injuries were reported. Preliminary findings suggest the fire may have been deliberately set by students allegedly planning a strike. Four learners have been taken into police custody.

A pattern that cannot be ignored

The two fires come amid a disturbing pattern of school dormitory incidents across Kenya in recent weeks, including fires at Miranda Boys, Nguumo Boys, and Magereza Academy. With grief over Utumishi still raw, many Kenyans are demanding that authorities move beyond condolences and implement lasting reforms to protect students in boarding schools.