Two Police Officers Arrested After Demanding Ksh100K Bribe

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission officers have arrested two police officers for soliciting a bribe from a member of the public.

The arrested officers include: DCIO Kitutu Central Sub-County, Chief Inspector Nicholas Waringa, and Corporal Lovy Ochieng Ouya of Nyanchwa Police Station.

According to EACC, the two officers demanded Ksh100,000 to facilitate the arrest of an individual accused of illegally taking possession of a parcel of land within Nyanchwa Estate.

“The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested the DCIO Kitutu Central Sub-County, Chief Inspector Nicholas Waringa, alongside Corporal Lovy Ochieng Ouya of Nyanchwa Police Station, over allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe from a member of the public.

“The arrests followed a complaint alleging that the officers demanded Ksh 100,000 to facilitate the arrest of an individual accused of illegally taking possession of a parcel of land within Nyanchwa Estate, Kisii County, and putting up structures on it,” read the statement in part.

Following investigations by EACC’s detectives, the two police officers were arrested after allegedly receiving part payment of Ksh40,000 from the complainant.

EACC noted that the two suspects were taken to the commission’s regional office in Kisii for processing before they were released on cash bail.

“The suspects were escorted to the EACC Kisii Regional Office for processing and were released on cash bail of Kes 50,000 each, pending completion of investigations,” EACC stated.

Further, the anti-graft body reiterated its commitment to the fight against corruption and continues to urge members of the public to report cases of bribery and abuse of office.

Elsewhere, a Kenya Power employee has been nabbed after allegedly soliciting and receiving a bribe to reconnect electricity to a residential property.

Investigations by EACC established that the suspect, Gerald Nyaoke, a technician attached to the Kenya Power Donholm Office, allegedly demanded Ksh30,000 from the complainant in exchange for restoring the power supply.

The suspect was arrested alongside his accomplice and escorted to the Integrity Centre for further processing and investigations