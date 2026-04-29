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Two Police Officers Jailed Over Murder of Suspect in Police Cell

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

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Two police officers charged with the murder of a suspect at Nyamatoki Police Cells in Nyamira County have been sentenced to prison.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 29, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the two officers were sentenced after being found guilty of murdering Amos Kemosi Kereri at the Nyamatoki police cells in Nyamira County.

Police Corporal James Ogwagwa Nyakina was jailed for 30 years, while Police Constable Jackson Kirui Kipngeno received a 10-year jail term.

“Two police officers charged with the murder of a suspect in Nyamatoki police cells in Nyamira on 19th August 2019 have been jailed.

“James Ogwagwa Nyakina, a police corporal, was sentenced to serve 30 years’ imprisonment, while Jackson Kirui Kipngeno, a police constable, was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment,” the ODPP stated.

The court found that the two police officers who were working at the Nyamatoki police post jointly murdered Amos Kemosi.

According to the ODPP, the accused officers were on night patrol together with other police officers on August 19, 2019, arrested the deceased, and took him to Nyamatoki Police Post.

The two officers assaulted the deceased while in custody. The following morning, he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“The prosecution established that the two officers, while on night patrol together with other police officers, arrested the deceased and took him to the said post, where the two assaulted him, and when he was taken to the hospital the following morning, he was pronounced dead,” the ODPP stated.

A total of 14 witnesses testified in the case, which was prosecuted by Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joel Chirchir.

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