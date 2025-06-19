Two Rogue Cops Held for 15 Days as Lawyer Quits Assault Case in Nairobi

Lawyer Felix Keaton has withdrawn from representing two police officers accused of assaulting and shooting Boniface Kariuki, a face mask vendor, during recent protests in Nairobi.

Keaton cited overwhelming pressure, including over 1,000 messages and calls from “Gen Z” activists, as the reason for his recusal, highlighting the growing influence of digital activism in Kenya’s pursuit of police accountability.

Police Constables Klinzy Barasa Masinde and Duncan Kiprono are currently in police custody for 15 days as investigations continue into the shooting of Kariuki, who was struck in the head by a rubber bullet while selling masks on June 17.

The incident, captured in viral video footage, sparked national outrage and intensified calls for police reform. Kariuki is currently recovering at Kenyatta National Hospital after undergoing emergency surgery.

Keaton initially defended the officers, claiming they were not responsible for the shooting and that the incident was a case of mistaken identity, asserting that only rubber bullets were used.

This stance, however, ignited a fierce backlash from the public, particularly from Kenya’s youth, who leveraged social media to express their rage and demand justice. The lawyer’s decision to withdraw was driven by concerns for his personal and family’s safety, as threats and disturbing messages mounted.

The protests during which Kariuki was shot were part of broader demonstrations demanding justice for blogger Albert Ojwang, who died in police custody, and calling for the resignation of Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat.

This case underlines the significant power of Kenya’s Gen Z movement, which has increasingly utilized digital platforms to mobilize public opinion and pressure authorities, echoing their impact during last year’s anti-tax protests.

The withdrawal of legal representation for the accused officers raises questions about the balance between the right to legal defense and public accountability in highly charged cases.