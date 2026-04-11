Two Siblings Killed, One Injured After House Collapse in Kisumu Night Tragedy

A devastating night tragedy has left a family and residents of Kisumu County in mourning after two siblings were killed when their house collapsed in Sondu, Nyakach Sub-county.

The incident occurred late Friday night, April 11, 2026, in Kariobangi village, East Kadianga sub-location, where three children had been left alone at home. According to local authorities, the house wall suddenly gave way at around 11:45 pm, trapping the minors under debris as they slept.

The victims, aged 14 and 10, died on the spot despite frantic rescue efforts by neighbours who rushed to the scene after hearing a loud bang and cries for help. Their sibling, aged 12, survived the collapse but sustained injuries and was quickly taken to a nearby health facility for treatment.

Area chief Judith Omune confirmed the incident, noting that the children’s mother was away at work when the tragedy struck.

“Neighbours responded quickly and managed to rescue one child, but unfortunately, the other two could not be saved,” she said.

Emergency response teams, including police officers, later visited the scene to assess the situation and begin investigations. The bodies of the deceased were moved to the mortuary as officials documented the area for further forensic analysis.

Preliminary findings suggest that the structure may have been weak, raising concerns about the safety of houses in the area. Authorities indicated that several homes in the neighbourhood could be structurally unsound, particularly as the rainy season intensifies.

Nyakach Assistant County Commissioner Orina Dawin urged residents to cooperate with investigators and report any signs of structural risks.

“We call on members of the public to remain vigilant and report any structural or environmental dangers that could endanger lives,” he said.

Residents described the incident as shocking and heartbreaking, with many expressing fears about the safety of their own homes. The tragedy has reignited concerns over housing standards and enforcement of building regulations in informal settlements.

Authorities are yet to establish the exact cause of the collapse, with investigations ongoing to determine whether poor construction, weather conditions, or other factors contributed to the incident.

As the community comes to terms with the loss, calls are growing for urgent inspections and improved housing safety measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future.