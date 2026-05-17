Two Suspected Thugs Killed During Shootout in Narok

Police officers in Lolgorian, Narok County, have shot dead two suspected thugs and recovered an AK-47 rifle.

The officers trailed the suspects to Olakira, where they intercepted the gang while they were breaking into a local pub and loading assorted alcoholic beverages into their possession.

Upon spotting the officers, the three suspects abandoned the stolen goods, jumped onto a waiting getaway motorcycle, and fled into the night.

The police officers pursued the three suspects and later cornered them in the Olkilorit area of Narok County.

The suspects reportedly defied orders to surrender and instead opened fire on the officers, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire.

The police responded with what they described as calibrated force, fatally injuring two of the suspects. One suspect escaped the scene with gunshot wounds.

“The officers responded with calibrated, lethal force, fatally injuring two suspects. However, one suspect managed to escape with gunshot wounds,” the DCI said in a report.

A search of the scene led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle fitted with a magazine containing two rounds of ammunition, two Maasai swords, a claw hammer, a red Boxer motorcycle, and assorted alcoholic beverages, among other items believed to be stolen.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to the Transmara West Sub-County Hospital Level 4 Mortuary pending identification, preservation, and postmortem examination, while the recovered exhibits were secured for further investigation.

Meanwhile, police officers are pursuing crucial leads to track and apprehend the suspect who escaped with gunshot wounds.

“This operation underscores the National Police Service’s commitment to smoke out armed criminal gangs through intelligence-led operations across the country,” DCI added.