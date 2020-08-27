Two Teenagers Arrested By Nyuma Kumi Militia In Nyamira For Doing The Unthinkable

Since schools closed in mid-March due to COVID-19 fears, a lot has been happening in the villages. The rate of growth of unplanned for pregnancies has skyrocketed. Many teenagers have also contracted the dreaded HIV virus during this period due to rampant irresponsible sexual behavior.

The government is seriously concerned about the issue and that is why the Community Based Learning Initiative was planned to start in September. But there have been challenges and a court recently halted the process.

The children are now under the mercy of Nyumba Kumi militia. In the larger Kisii region, they call it ‘Bamba 40’. This means that any time you mess around and you are reported to them, they mercilessly give you 40 strokes of the cane, hence the name. They are spread across almost all villages in Kisii and Nyamira Counties.

So, there is this boy and girl who decided to literally ‘get married’ with impunity despite their young age. The two are said to have moved in together in the boy’s home. The girl’s parents then complained to the village elder how their daughter had been married off early and she is yet to clear her education. That is when the village elder sought the services of the ‘Bamba 40’ militia who then swung into action.

The two were caught while they were in the middle of an extremely loud lovemaking session according to one of the villagers. They were then tied up and given a thorough beating. They were advised to first clear their education after which they will be allowed to do as they wished.

Such cases have become very common in almost all villages across the country. Students don’t seem to understand the consequences of early pregnancies especially during this period of very tough economic times.

