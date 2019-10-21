Two Years Later Its Business As Usual For Jubilee And Uhuruto As Bodies Of Their Top Supporters Decompose In Lake Nakuru

Margaret Wairimu has spent many sleepless nights since she learnt that a helicopter her son was aboard had crashed into Lake Nakuru.It has been two years since the accident. “Was the search and rescue mission at fault? Is my son alive or is his body lying somewhere,” she poses.Two years after the chopper plunged into the lake, killing five people on board, families of two of the victims whose bodies are still missing have been through trauma.Samuel Gitau and John Ndirangu alias Mapozi were aboard the Flex Air Charters helicopter on October 21, together with Veronicah Muthoni, Anthony Kipyegon and Apollo Malowa (pilot).

While the bodies of the other three were recovered from the lake, those of Gitau and Ndirangu have never been found.Lake Nakuru covers an area of 45 square kilometres, with an average depth of 2.5 metres.A part of the ill-fated chopper was found on October 22, 2017. Days later, a unique requiem mass was held on the shores of the lake and the search and rescue called off.

Last week, this reporter caught up with Wairimu at her house in Langa Langa estate, Nakuru. A portrait of Gitau hangs on the wall of her living room, a stark reminder to the family of the crash that took the life of their loved son.“My eyes have had tears from the day my son was reported to have been involved in the crash. But again, I hold faint hope that perhaps he will join me someday,” says Wairimu.

The helicopter that was hired to fly members of the Jubilee Party campaign team headed by Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika had just taken off from Jarika County Lodge in Freehold Estate. It crashed a few minutes later.Wairimu says though she did not have control over the search operation, she still wishes to have the remains of her son recovered and buried for closure.Her grief is compounded by the fact that respective agencies have not shared much information with the family since then.Elsewhere in Mona village, the family of Ndirangu is yet to come to terms with his presumed death.

