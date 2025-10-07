Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

UASU Defies UoN Back to Work Order, Vows to Continue Strike Despite Court Ruling

Published

The University of Nairobi
The University of Nairobi

The University of Nairobi (UoN) is headed for a standoff with its lecturers after the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) rejected a directive to resume classes on Monday, October 6, 2025.

This comes after the university management announced the resumption of full academic operations following a court order declaring the nationwide lecturers’ strike “unprotected.”

In a notice dated Friday, October 3, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic Affairs) Eng. Prof. Ayub Gitau stated that all students, academic, and administrative staff are expected to report back for normal duties.

“All students are expected to attend classes without fail, and academic and administrative staff are required to discharge their duties as scheduled,” said Prof. Gitau, emphasizing the university’s commitment to restoring normalcy and completing the academic calendar.

However, UASU has maintained that the strike remains in force until their grievances are addressed. In a firm rejoinder, UASU Secretary-General Dr. Constantine Wasonga urged members to “stand firm” and ignore any reopening notices not sanctioned by the union leadership.

“We will not be intimidated into submission. The court may call it unprotected, but our members are protecting their rights. We shall only resume duties once the 2021 CBA is fully implemented,” Dr. Wasonga strongly stated.

The lecturers’ industrial action, which began nearly three weeks ago, results from the government’s alleged failure to honor the 2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). UASU claims that KSh7.9 billion remains unpaid, while the government insists the outstanding balance stands at only KSh624 million.

Education Cabinet Secretary Migos Ogamba defended the government’s position, citing significant disbursements since October 2024.

“We have already released KSh4.3 billion last financial year and an additional KSh2.73 billion this year. Another KSh2.73 billion is scheduled for 2026/2027,” Ogamba said.

But Wasonga dismissed these claims as “cooked figures.” “SRC says the increment has been settled. I want to ask them, when was the CBA implemented? Show us the payslips and proof of payment,” he argued.

As tension builds, both sides remain entrenched in their positions.

While UoN pushes for a return to normalcy, UASU’s defiance signals that the academic calendar could face fresh disruption unless a compromise is reached soon.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021