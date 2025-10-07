UASU Defies UoN Back to Work Order, Vows to Continue Strike Despite Court Ruling

The University of Nairobi (UoN) is headed for a standoff with its lecturers after the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) rejected a directive to resume classes on Monday, October 6, 2025.

This comes after the university management announced the resumption of full academic operations following a court order declaring the nationwide lecturers’ strike “unprotected.”

In a notice dated Friday, October 3, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic Affairs) Eng. Prof. Ayub Gitau stated that all students, academic, and administrative staff are expected to report back for normal duties.

“All students are expected to attend classes without fail, and academic and administrative staff are required to discharge their duties as scheduled,” said Prof. Gitau, emphasizing the university’s commitment to restoring normalcy and completing the academic calendar.

However, UASU has maintained that the strike remains in force until their grievances are addressed. In a firm rejoinder, UASU Secretary-General Dr. Constantine Wasonga urged members to “stand firm” and ignore any reopening notices not sanctioned by the union leadership.

“We will not be intimidated into submission. The court may call it unprotected, but our members are protecting their rights. We shall only resume duties once the 2021 CBA is fully implemented,” Dr. Wasonga strongly stated.

The lecturers’ industrial action, which began nearly three weeks ago, results from the government’s alleged failure to honor the 2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). UASU claims that KSh7.9 billion remains unpaid, while the government insists the outstanding balance stands at only KSh624 million.

Education Cabinet Secretary Migos Ogamba defended the government’s position, citing significant disbursements since October 2024.

“We have already released KSh4.3 billion last financial year and an additional KSh2.73 billion this year. Another KSh2.73 billion is scheduled for 2026/2027,” Ogamba said.

But Wasonga dismissed these claims as “cooked figures.” “SRC says the increment has been settled. I want to ask them, when was the CBA implemented? Show us the payslips and proof of payment,” he argued.

As tension builds, both sides remain entrenched in their positions.

While UoN pushes for a return to normalcy, UASU’s defiance signals that the academic calendar could face fresh disruption unless a compromise is reached soon.