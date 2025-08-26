UDA Issues Warning to Members Ahead of Party Nominations

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party has cautioned members against engaging in misconduct and acts of indiscipline during the upcoming party nominations and subsequent by-elections.

In a statement on Tuesday, August 26, UDA Disciplinary Committee chairperson Charles Njenga reminded candidates to strictly adhere to the UDA constitution and code of conduct.

“The UDA Party Disciplinary Committee wishes to draw the attention of members of the UDA Party, specifically members in the various constituencies and wards where the By- Elections are scheduled to be conducted by the I.E.B.C and party nominations to determine our candidates are in process as announced by our National Elections Board, to the provisions of the UDA Party Constitution and Code of Conduct, that prohibit against any misconduct and incidences of indiscipline during the Party Nominations,” read the statement in part.

The UDA Disciplinary Committee prohibited acts of mayhem, hooliganism, and the destruction of election materials or damage to property during the nomination process.

“We urge the members to conduct themselves with utmost decorum and avoid acts of violence, hooliganism, and destruction of election materials or any property during the nominations and the subsequent elections,” Njenga stated.

Further, the party advised any member wishing to lodge complaints to do so in writing and submit them at the party headquarters at Hustler Plaza, Ngong Road, or via email to [email protected].

The party expressed confidence that the nominations would be peaceful and wished success to all participants.

