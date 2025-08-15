Connect with us

UDA Malava By-election Aspirant Enock Andanje Collapses, Dies

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party candidate for the upcoming Malava Constituency by-election, Enock Musambai Andanje, is dead.

Andanje passed away on Friday, August 15, after collapsing during a public event graced by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Efforts to resuscitate Adanje at the venue were unsuccessful, and he was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The politician’s demise was confirmed by Mudavadi, who briefly halted the public event to announce the politician’s death.

“While we have been here, I have received a message that one of us, Enock Musambai Andanje, while preparing to come here, has passed away,” Mudavadi said.

UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar Hassan mourned Andanje as a dedicated servant of the people, a voice for the vulnerable, and a true believer in the empowerment of his community.

“UDA family mourns the untimely passing of our Malava Constituency aspirant, Mr Enock Andanje, who collapsed and died today while attending a Widows’ Empowerment Forum in Kakamega County. His passion for uplifting the lives of widows, orphans, and youth was evident in his tireless work on the ground,” he said.

The cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but authorities said a post-mortem examination will be conducted to establish what happened.

According to Malava sub-county UDA secretary Harrison Tanga, Andanje was arriving at the function when he developed complications. He said his feet became weak and he could not leave his vehicle.

Andaje is the immediate Former Principal of Bungoma High School. He took an early retirement to contest the Malava by-elections.

The Malava seat fell vacant following the death of Malulu Injendi, who had served as the area lawmaker since 2013.

