UDA MP Slams Foreign Envoys After Over Concerns Ahead of June 25 Protests

Belgut Member of Parliament Nelson Koech has responded after 12 diplomatic missions issued a joint statement ahead of the Wednesday, June 25, protests.

In a statement on Tuesday, Koech, who chairs the National Assembly’s Committee on Defence, Intelligence & Foreign Relations Committee, said the government is committed to upholding democratic principles, including the rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.

However, Koech slammed the foreign envoys in what he termed as interference in domestic affairs by external actors.

“As Chairperson of the National Assembly’s Committee on Defence, Intelligence & Foreign Relations, I wish to underscore that Kenya remains firmly committed to upholding democratic principles, including the rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression, as enshrined in our Constitution.

“We are, however, concerned by the growing trend of external actors commenting on Kenya’s internal governance with tones that, while perhaps well-intentioned, risk eroding the principle of sovereign equality that underpins diplomatic relations,” read part of the statement.

The Belgut lawmaker noted that the government is duty-bound to maintain public order and protect lives, property, and national stability.

“Security operations conducted by the State must always be governed by the rule of law. In the same breath, the State is duty-bound to maintain public order and protect lives, property, and national stability — especially in moments where genuine civic action risks being hijacked by criminal or violent elements.

“These responsibilities are neither arbitrary nor unchecked; they are subject to oversight by our independent Judiciary, Parliament, and civilian commissions,” he stated.

Koech further took issue with the foreign missions using the term ‘hired goons’, warning that it mirrors that of partisan actors and activists.

“In referring to “hired goons” and covert operations, the joint statement treads dangerously close to adopting the language of activists and partisan actors. Kenya welcomes dialogue, not echo chambers,” Koech added.

