UDA Party Expels Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba

Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba has been expelled from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

In a statement on Monday, May 19, UDA said the decision was arrived at following a disciplinary committee meeting.

“Pursuant to Article 29 of the UDA Party Constitution, and having exhaustively deliberated on the matters before it, the Party’s Disciplinary Committee has resolved that Sen. Gloria Orwoba be expelled from the membership of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party with immediate effect,” read part of the statement.

The party noted that Orwoba will no longer enjoy privileges accorded to party members and is barred from representing UDA in any capacity.

“Further, during its meeting held on 19th May 2025, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Party adopted and ratified the Disciplinary Committee’s decision. Accordingly, Sen. Gloria Orwoba ceases to be a member of the UDA Party.

“Consequently, she no longer enjoys any privileges accorded to party members nor is she authorized to represent or act on behalf of the Party in any capacity. In light of the foregoing, the Party has formally written to the Speaker of the Senate to initiate the process of her removal from the Senate,” the party stated.

Further, the ruling party announced it has notified the Registrar of Political Parties (RPP) and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of Orwoba’s expulsion and nominated Consolata Wabwire Wakwabubi from Kimilili Constituency to replace her in the Senate.

“In accordance with the Party’s Nomination Rules and based on the Party List submitted to the IEBC prior to the 2022 General Elections, the Party has nominated Mrs. Consolata Wabwire Wakwabubi from Kimilili Constituency, Bungoma County, to fill the resulting vacancy,” the party added.

Orowba’s expulsion comes weeks after she was summoned by the UDA disciplinary committee over breach of the party’s code of conduct.

The nominated senator among other things was being present at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to welcome former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i when he returned to the country on April 17, accompanying Matiang’i on his maiden political rally in Gusii Stadium and also giving utterances castigating the government during her appearance on a local radio interview.

