News

UDA Party Summons Gloria Orwoba Over Matiang'i Links

By

Published

473372910 1046197377528812 836413213946894316 n 1739347524

UDA Party

The United Democratic Party (UDA) has summoned nominated senator Gloria Orwoba over her links to former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

In a statement released on Friday and signed by the UDA Party disciplinary committee chairperson Charles Njenga, the party accused Orwoba of allegedly contravening the party’s Code of Conduct.

The allegations include Orwoba’s presence at the welcoming ceremony of former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and her attendance at his homecoming celebration held at Gusii Stadium.

The UDA disciplinary committee also raised concerns over Orwoba’s recent interview with Spice FM, where she criticised the government’s labour mobility programme.

“Your said activities, which are political in character, are further in breach of the party’s Code of Conduct, which you subscribed to, and constitute gross misconduct in the contemplation of the Constitution of the party.

“The particulars of the foregoing are well: Article 75 of the Constitution of Kenya, as read together with the Code of Conduct of the party, together with your oath of office, provide clearly for the expected conduct of a party member serving in any position to which the party assigned, sponsored and/or nominated him/her to,” the summon letter read in part.

The ruling party invited Orwoba to appear before the disciplinary committee on Friday, May 16, at 9:00 am at the Hustler Plaza Fourth Floor Board Room to explain why disciplinary action shouldn’t be taken against her.

“Kindly note that if the Committee finds you liable, it shall forthwith remit its decision to the National Executive Committee of the party for further action, including the implementation and execution thereof. You are further advised that in terms of Article 29.1.12 of the party constitution, you are entitled to represent yourself in the proceedings in person or appear with your advocate,” the letter added.

Also Read: Senator Orwoba Breaks Silence After Being Suspended For 6 Months

