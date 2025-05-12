UDA Responds After Gachagua Announced Resignation From The Party

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has dismissed former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s resignation from the party.

In a statement on Monday, UDA said Gachagua’s membership was revoked earlier this year when he was removed as Deputy Party Leader.

“The ruling party, UDA, officially removed Rigathi Gachagua as its Deputy Party Leader, which automatically revoked his membership. Today’s long paragraphs and ‘exit’ from the party amount to theatrics null and void,” the party stated.

Gachagua is a statement on Monday, announced he has exited the party, saying he no longer shared the same ideals with the party.

“By a copy of this letter, you are notified that I have officially resigned from the UDA Party with immediate effect. I have made this decision in knowledge of the ideals of the Party we believed in and so were millions of Kenyans, but now it has turned out as the most dangerous political moment for the people and the Republic of Kenya in the retrogressive philosophy of an unfit class to govern our Nation. The party has exhausted and wasted a Kenyan moment to take off economically, socially, and politically,” said Gachagua.

The former DP claimed that the UDA party has exhausted and wasted a Kenyan moment to take off economically, socially, and politically.

Gachagua also alleged that President William Ruto lied to Kenyans in his campaign by promising that UDA would be anchored on justice, peace, freedom, and prosperity.

Further, he condemned the government over the recent spate of abductions targeting government critics, saying the Kenya Kwanza regime has been suppressing Kenyans’ freedoms.

