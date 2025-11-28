UDA’s David Ndakwa Wins Malava MP Seat in Hard-Fought Victory

David Ndakwa, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, declared the new Member of Parliament for Malava, securing victory in a by-election held on Thursday, November 27, 2025.

Ndakwa garnered 21,564 votes, narrowly defeating his main challenger, Seth Panyako of the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K), who received 20,210 votes. The margin of victory was just over 1,300 votes.

The by-election was necessitated by the death of the former MP, drawing significant national attention as political parties sought to gauge their influence ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Ndakwa, who previously served as the Kakamega assembly minority leader, had secured the UDA ticket after winning the party primaries with 6,477 votes.

However, the election was marred by heightened tensions and accusations of malpractice. Panyako alleged widespread electoral interference, including voter bribery, intimidation, and the circulation of pre-marked ballot papers, which he linked to state-backed groups and ruling party supporters.

He also claimed an attempted attack on him and his family at a local hotel by individuals he associated with the police. Ndakwa, in response, defended his campaign, emphasizing his focus on community engagement and urging supporters to maintain peace.

Despite some unrest and clashes between rival supporters on election night, polling stations generally reported smooth operations, with security officers deployed to prevent disruptions. The returning officer confirmed that all 198 polling stations received materials and that counting proceeded without major challenges.

Ndakwa’s victory bolsters UDA’s parliamentary strength and solidifies the ruling party’s position in Kakamega County.

However, the narrow margin and the unresolved allegations from the opposition are expected to keep political tensions high in the constituency.

As Ndakwa prepares to assume office, he faces the challenge of uniting a constituency that has experienced one of the most polarizing mini-polls in recent months.