Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

UDA’s David Ndakwa Wins Malava MP Seat in Hard-Fought Victory

Published

David Ndakwa, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, declared the new Member of Parliament for Malava, securing victory in a by-election held on Thursday, November 27, 2025.

Ndakwa garnered 21,564 votes, narrowly defeating his main challenger, Seth Panyako of the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K), who received 20,210 votes. The margin of victory was just over 1,300 votes.

The by-election was necessitated by the death of the former MP, drawing significant national attention as political parties sought to gauge their influence ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Ndakwa, who previously served as the Kakamega assembly minority leader, had secured the UDA ticket after winning the party primaries with 6,477 votes.

However, the election was marred by heightened tensions and accusations of malpractice. Panyako alleged widespread electoral interference, including voter bribery, intimidation, and the circulation of pre-marked ballot papers, which he linked to state-backed groups and ruling party supporters.

He also claimed an attempted attack on him and his family at a local hotel by individuals he associated with the police. Ndakwa, in response, defended his campaign, emphasizing his focus on community engagement and urging supporters to maintain peace.

Despite some unrest and clashes between rival supporters on election night, polling stations generally reported smooth operations, with security officers deployed to prevent disruptions. The returning officer confirmed that all 198 polling stations received materials and that counting proceeded without major challenges.

Ndakwa’s victory bolsters UDA’s parliamentary strength and solidifies the ruling party’s position in Kakamega County.

However, the narrow margin and the unresolved allegations from the opposition are expected to keep political tensions high in the constituency.

As Ndakwa prepares to assume office, he faces the challenge of uniting a constituency that has experienced one of the most polarizing mini-polls in recent months.

In this article:, , , ,

You May Also Like

Politics

UDA Candidate Withdraws from Kisa East, Backs Rival

Just days before the November 27, 2025, Kisa East ward by-election, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has officially withdrawn its candidate, James Shiraku, from...

November 19, 2025
Ayaya’s defection from ODM to DAP K in Kisa East Ayaya’s defection from ODM to DAP K in Kisa East

Politics

Blow to ODM as Kisa East Candidate Abraham Ayaya Dumps Ticket for DAP-K

Kisa East ward is abuzz with political standoff as Abraham Isaiah Ayaya, initially nominated by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) for the upcoming November...

October 3, 2025
FotoJet (10) FotoJet (10)

News

UDA Malava By-election Aspirant Enock Andanje Collapses, Dies

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party candidate for the upcoming Malava Constituency by-election, Enock Musambai Andanje, is dead. Andanje passed away on Friday, August...

August 15, 2025
1490 1000144408 1490 1000144408

News

Gabriel Oguda Appointed to 5-Member Committee to Oversee Implementation of UDA-ODM MoU

President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga have constituted a 5-member team to oversee the implementation of the 10-Point Agenda outlined in the...

August 6, 2025