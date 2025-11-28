UDA’s Leonard Wa Muthende Wins Mbeere North Seat

UDA’s candidate for the Mbeere North by-elections, Leonard Muriuki Wa Muthende, has won the seat.

Muthende won the by-election with a total of 15,802 votes, defeating Newton Karish, who garnered 15,308 votes.

Speaking on Friday, November 28, after winning the seat, Muthende thanked Mbeere North voters for the trust bestowed upon him.

The MP-elect promised to unify the constituency and prioritise development projects across all wards.

“I want to thank the people of Mbeere North, whichever side you chose. I am now a member of the national assembly. I have made a commitment not only to those who elected me but to all residents of Mbeere North.

“I will be fair, I will discharge my duties without any discrimination; I will meet all my pledges, I will ensure fair distribution of bursaries, free secondary education for day schools and development,” said Muthende.

The new MP also pledged to work closely with both national and county governments to address persistent challenges, including water scarcity, youth unemployment, and road infrastructure.

The by-election followed the vacancy left by former Member of Parliament Geoffrey Ruku, who was appointed as the Cabinet Secretary for Public Service in March 2025.

CS Ruku’s move to the Cabinet sparked a fierce contest for the seat, with political heavyweights, local elders, and rival parties investing heavily in the campaigns over the past month.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and former Public Service CS Justin Muturi led campaigns for Karish in the run-up to the mini polls.

On the other hand, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, CS Geoffrey Ruku and Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire campaigned for Wa Muthende.